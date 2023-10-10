Hannah Berner Comes To Paramount Theatre, February 3

Comedy Works Entertainment welcomes HANNAH BERNER to Paramount Theatre in Denver, CO on Friday, February 3, 2024 at 7:00pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 13th at 10:00am and may be purchased at ParamountDenver.com.

Hannah Berner was born in Brooklyn, New York and played competitive tennis for the University of Wisconsin. She emerged on the comedy scene by directing, editing, and acting in videos on Instagram and writing viral tweets. She has two podcasts, Giggly Squad and Berning In Hell, with over 35 million downloads.

She was a cohost on Bravo's Chat Room, as well as a member of Bravo's Summer House for three seasons, and has over 3.5 million followers across her social media platforms. She currently performs standup in NYC and at clubs and theaters around the country. In 2022, she was named one of Just For Laughs "New Faces Of Comedy". Hannah is an advocate for mental health, animals, and napping.