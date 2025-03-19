HELL'S KITCHEN, THE OUTSIDERS, and More Set For Denver Center's 2025/26 Broadway Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Denver Center for the Performing Arts Broadway and Cabaret have announced the 2025/26 subscription season and added attractions. The subscription season kicks off with the Tony Award–winning musical comedy, Shucked; followed by The Notebook, based on the best-selling novel that inspired the iconic film; and then the unique, spectacle-filled new musical, Water for Elephants. Next up is Hell’s Kitchen, a new musical from 17-time Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys; after that, Broadway’s spellbinding spectacular Harry Potter and the Cursed Child; then Monty Python’s Spamalot, the Tony Award-winning musical returns off a spectacular revival on Broadway; and closing out the season is the highly anticipated winner of four 2024 Tony Awards – including BEST MUSICAL – The Outsiders. DCPA Cabaret will produce Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors at the Garner Galleria Theatre as part of the full subscription package. Added attractions include multi-week engagements of Disney’s The Lion King, The Phantom of the Opera and more.

“The 2025/26 Broadway season is full of spellbinding, spine-tingling (and slightly corny) hits and we can’t wait to see you at the theatre,” says John Ekeberg, Executive Director of DCPA Broadway and Cabaret. “With auto-renew, subscribers no longer need to go through the trouble of re-subscribing every year, so they never have to worry about losing their favorite seats or their DCPA subscriber perks.”

Shucked

Oct. 7-19, 2025

Buell Theatre

Shucked is the Tony Award–winning musical comedy featuring a book by Tony Award winner Robert Horn (Tootsie), a score by the Grammy Award–winning songwriting team of Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally (Kacey Musgraves’ “Follow Your Arrow”), and directed by Tony Award winner Jack O’Brien (Hairspray), this corn-fed, corn-bred American musical is sure to satisfy your appetite for great musical theater.

The Notebook

Dec. 16-28, 2025

Buell Theatre

Based on the best-selling novel that inspired the iconic film, The Notebook tells the story of Allie and Noah, both from different worlds, who share a lifetime of love despite the forces that threaten to pull them apart. The Notebook is a deeply moving portrait of the enduring power of love. The Notebook is directed by Michael Greif (Dear Evan Hansen, Next to Normal, RENT) and Schele Williams (The Wiz, Aida), and features music and lyrics by multi-platinum singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson, book by Bekah Brunstetter (NBC’s “This Is Us”), and choreography by Katie Spelman.

Water for Elephants

Feb. 11-22, 2026

Buell Theatre

The critically acclaimed bestselling novel comes to life in a unique, spectacle-filled new musical! After losing what matters most, a young man jumps a moving train unsure of where the road will take him and finds a new home with the remarkable crew of a traveling circus, and a life—and love—beyond his wildest dreams. Seen through the eyes of his older self, his adventure becomes a poignant reminder that if you choose the ride, life can begin again at any age. Tony Award-nominated director Jessica Stone’s production features a book by three-time Tony nominee Rick Elice adapted from Sara Gruen’s novel, and a soaring score by the acclaimed PigPen Theatre Co. So, step right up to the at Water for Elephants.

Hell’s Kitchen

April 14-26, 2026

Buell Theatre

Ali is a 17-year-old girl full of fire – searching for freedom, passion and her place in the world. How she finds them is a New York City coming-of-age story you’ve never felt before – Hell’s Kitchen, a new musical from 17-time Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys, whose new songs and greatest hits about growing up in NY inspire a story made for Broadway. Rebellious and stifled by an overprotective single mother, Ali is lost until she meets her mentor: a neighbor who opens her heart and mind to the power of the piano. Set to the rhythm of the 90s, Hell’s Kitchen is a love story between a mother and daughter. It’s about finding yourself, your purpose, and the community that lifts you. Come remember where dreams begin. Hell’s Kitchen is directed by four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif, with choreography by four-time Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown, a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Kristoffer Diaz, and the music of Alicia Keys.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

May 30 – June 27, 2026

Buell Theatre

Broadway’s spellbinding spectacular Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is coming to Denver. Join the next adventure and experience the wizarding world like never before at this record-breaking hit and winner of six Tony Awards including Best Play. When Harry Potter’s head-strong son Albus befriends the son of his fiercest rival, Draco Malfoy, it sparks an unbelievable new journey for them all—with the power to change the past and future forever. Prepare for a mind-blowing race through time, spectacular spells, and an epic battle, all brought to life with the most astonishing theatrical magic ever seen on stage.

Monty Python’s Spamalot

Aug. 11-23, 2026

Buell Theatre

Spamalot, which first galloped onto Broadway in 2005, returns to Denver off a spectacular Broadway revival last season. Featuring a book and lyrics by Eric Idle and music by John Du Prez and Eric Idle, the original Broadway production was nominated for fourteen Tony Awards and won three, including Best Musical. The musical comedy lovingly ripped off from the film classic, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, has everything that makes a great knight at the theatre, from flying cows to killer rabbits, British royalty to French taunters, dancing girls, rubbery shrubbery, and of course, the Lady of the Lake. Spamalot features well-known song titles such as “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life,” “The Song That Goes Like This,” “Find Your Grail” and more that have become beloved classics in the musical theatre canon.

The Outsiders

Sept. 8-27, 2026

Buell Theatre

Adapted from S.E. Hinton’s seminal novel and Francis Ford Coppola’s iconic film, this thrilling new musical features a book by Adam Rapp with Justin Levine, music and lyrics by Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, music supervision, orchestration, and arrangements by Justin Levine, choreography by Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman, and direction by Tony Award winner Danya Taymor. Entertainment Weekly says, “It has the power to inspire an entire generation.” In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, Ponyboy Curtis, his Best Friend Johnny Cade and their Greaser family of ‘outsiders’ battle with their affluent rivals, the Socs. The Outsiders navigates the complexities of self-discovery as the Greasers dream about who they want to become in a world that may never accept them. With a dynamic original score, The Outsiders is a story of friendship, family, belonging…and the realization that there is still “lots of good in the world.”

Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors

Nov. 8, 2025 – May 10, 2026

Garner Galleria Theatre

LOCALLY PRODUCED

By Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen

Ever wondered what would happen if you took Bram Stoker’s legendary vampire tale and put it into a blender with Mel Brooks, Monty Python, and The 39 Steps? That’s just what happens in this lightning-fast, laugh-out-loud, 90-minute, gender-bending romp. When her sister Mina falls ill with a mysterious disease of the blood, Lucy Westfeldt and her fiancé, Jonathan Harker, enlist the help of famed female vampire hunter Doctor Jean Van Helsing. Their hunt for the dangerous and sexy Count Dracula abounds with clever wordplay and quick-change antics. Five actors play over a dozen roles in this bloodcurdlingly hilarious send-up of the literary classic. Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. Local auditions will be announced at a later date.

