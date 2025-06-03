Gary Gulman to Perform at Elaine Wolf Theatre in September

Performances will take place on September 26 & 27.
Gary Gulman: GRANDILOQUENT is coming to the Elaine Wolf Theatre at The Mizel Arts and Culture Center on Friday, September 26 at 8:00pm and Saturday, September 27 at 8:00pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 6th at 10:00am.
Grandiloquent is Gary Gulman's hilarious new show about insecurity, empathy, self-acceptance and how a thoughtful boy learned to use humor, reading and writing to cope with the consequences of his parents' blunders.
Learn why a seemingly confident middle-aged man feels most comfortable in a large room where a thousand strangers are laughing at him.
