 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Gary Gulman to Perform at Elaine Wolf Theatre in September

Performances will take place on September 26 & 27.

By: Jun. 03, 2025
Gary Gulman to Perform at Elaine Wolf Theatre in September Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Gary Gulman: GRANDILOQUENT is coming to the Elaine Wolf Theatre at The Mizel Arts and Culture Center on Friday, September 26 at 8:00pm and Saturday, September 27 at 8:00pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 6th at 10:00am.

About Gary Gulman: Grandiloquent:

Grandiloquent is Gary Gulman's hilarious new show about insecurity, empathy, self-acceptance and how a thoughtful boy learned to use humor, reading and writing to cope with the consequences of his parents' blunders.

Learn why a seemingly confident middle-aged man feels most comfortable in a large room where a thousand strangers are laughing at him.



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.

TFCA Image

Best Lighting Design - Live Standings

Ben Stanton - Maybe Happy Ending - 19%
Mark Henderson - Operation Mincemeat - 15%
Jack Knowles - Sunset Boulevard - 12%
Vote Now!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds

Videos