 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat Register Games Grosses

Gabriel Rutledge to Perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark in September

Performances will run from September 4-6.

By: Sep. 02, 2025
Gabriel Rutledge to Perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark in September Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Gabriel Rutledge will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark on Thursday September 4, Friday September 5, and Saturday September 6.

A past winner of both the Seattle International Comedy Competition and The Laughing Skull Comedy Festival in Atlanta, Gabriel has made numerous television appearances including Comedy Central's Live at Gotham, Nickelodeon's Nickmom Night Out, Laughs on FOX, and Inside Joke streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

His Dry Bar Comedy special A Third of the Room, as well as his YouTube special Nectarine have garnered millions of views online.  He is also the author of the book Happiness Isn't Funny: True Stories of a Road Comic. 




Need more Denver Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Videos