Fine Arts Center Theater Company Presents THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE in April

The Fine Arts Center Theatre Company is proud to present "The Legend of Georgia McBride," by Tony Award-winning playwright Matthew Lopez on stage April 21-May 15, 2022; directed by Marisa D. Hebert.

The heartwarming music-filled comedy "The Legend of Georgia McBride" premiered at the Denver Theatre Center for the Performing Arts in 2014. The show's main character Casey is young, late with the rent, and just found out he's going to be a dad. When his boss at a small-town Florida dive bar axes his Elvis act and replaces it with a flashy drag show, Casey decides to step out of the blue suede shoes of his comfort zone and into a pair of size 11 heels. From creating his persona to embracing his femininity, Casey has a lot to learn. But most of all, this sequin-filled story is a celebration of individuality and a reminder to all of us to live in our truths.

"At its core, 'The Legend of Georgia McBride' is a story about family, friendships, and finding a place to call home. And we get to go on that journey while jamming out to some great tunes performed by some of Colorado's finest artists. Georgia shows us that it's okay to embrace who you are, to live in your truth, and that if you're gonna take a big leap, why not do it in heels and a killer outfit." said director Marisa D. Hebert.

The Fine Arts Center's production of "The Legend of Georgia McBride" stars Colorado based actors Christian Ray Robinson ("Dogfight") as Casey and Nathan Halvorson ("Matilda," "Sheer Madness") as Miss Tracy Mills alongside New York based actor Micah Jeremiah Mims (FAC debut) as Rexy/Jason. They are joined by Zina Ellis (FAC debut) playing Casey's girlfriend Jo, and Jeff Roark ("The Bridges of Madison County," "Hands on a Hardbody") playing Eddie, the boss and bar owner.

The creative team includes Stephanie McGuffin (music director), Mary Ripper Baker (choreography) Frank J. Oliva (scenic design), Sammy Gleason (costume design), Jess Fialko (lighting design), and Timothy J. Muldrew (stage management).

Tickets are on sale now at fac.coloradocollege.edu or through the FAC box office at (719) 634-5583.

Tickets start at $20. Reserve online at fac.coloradocollege.edu or call the box office at (719) 634-5583.

Discounts are available for groups of ten or more. Military service members are also eligible for discounts. Contact the box office for details.

Students from any school can purchase rush tickets 1 hour before the performance at the FAC front desk for $15. Tickets subject to availability; must purchase in person and present school ID; CC students receive FREE rush tickets when they present a CC Gold Card.

PLEASE NOTE: Exposure to COVID-19 is possible in public places. The FAC and Colorado College continue to closely monitor developments in the outbreak of respiratory illness caused by COVID-19. More information available on the Colorado College website. For the latest information on COVID guidelines and requirements, visit the FAC website.