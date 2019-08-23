DenverPublicArt.org Visitors Can Win A Mini Blue Bear, Private Public Art Tour

Denver Arts & Venues is pleased to announce a second contest celebrating the interactive components of DenverPublicArt.org.

"We are very excited to invite people to explore DenverPublicArt.org," explains Denver Public Art Manager Michael Chavez. "The website has some great ways for users to engage - exploring the Denver Public Art collection using location-based maps or searching for artwork by neighborhood, artist, title or art type."

With more than 400 pieces in the Denver Public Art collection and 350 Urban Arts Fund murals, DenverPublicArt.org visitors are sure to find new pieces and hidden gems, as well learn more about the artwork they see every day.

"Another fun feature of the website is the way that individuals can build and share galleries," Chavez continues, "mapping out the art near their work or home. They can even curate a digital collection based on a theme just like the self-guided tours on the site."

Contest participants will earn points by:

Creating a profile at DenverPublicArt.org

Saving their favorite pieces to their online collection

Curating personal galleries online

Using the website to share art with friends

Visiting pieces in the Denver Public Art collection and checking-in at the artwork through the website

Building their own online self-guided tours

Points will be tallied on the DenverPublicArt.org website from Sept. 1-30, and three winners will be selected. The website user with the most points at the end of the month will bring a guest to meet artist Nick Geurts for a private tour of the Elemendorf Geurts art, engineering and fabrication studio (where he is currently working on a new Denver Public Art commission) and take home two eight-inch replicas of "I See What You Mean" (colloquially known as the Big Blue Bear). Two runners up will each receive a replica of "I See What You Mean."

Winners will be notified via email at the email address associated with their DenverPublicArt.org account.





Related Articles Shows View More Denver Stories

More Hot Stories For You