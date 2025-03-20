Denver Center Theatre Company Announces Full Cast And Creative Team For THE HOT WING KING

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Denver Center Theatre Company has announced the full cast and creative team for the Pulitzer Prize-Winning play by Katori Hall, The Hot Wing King, with direction by Timothy Douglas. The Hot Wing King will begin performances in the Kilstrom Theatre on April 25.

“Concluding the 2024/25 Theatre Company season is the 2021 Pulitzer Prize-winning play, The Hot Wing King. This vibrant and heartfelt production delves into the themes of community and self-discovery through the lens of humor, food, and family,” said Artistic Director Chris Coleman. “We couldn't imagine a more fitting finale than these dynamic characters and the high-energy backdrop of a local hot wing competition, bringing both laughter and a profound sense of belonging.”

For information and tickets in Denver, visit denvercenter.org. The DCPAccess reduced-price ticket on sale for The Hot Wing King will take place on Tuesday, March 25 at noon. Through the DCPAccess program, made possible by citizen support of the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District (SCFD), the DCPA can provide a limited number of reduced-price tickets to the community to select DCPA productions.

The Hot Wing King will feature Terence Archie (Company, Broadway) as Cordell, Isaiah Tyrelle Boyd (The Book of Mormon, Broadway) as Isom, Tobias A. Young (Ragtime, Signature Theatre) as Big Charles, Curtis Wiley (The Suffragette's Murder, DCPA) as Dwayne, Dayo Olatokun (A Raisin in the Sun, Bristol Riverside Theater) as TJ, Jacques Jean-Mary (Death and the King's Horsemen, Shakespeare Theatre Company) as Everett, Robert Denzel Edwards (Sanctuary City, Kitchen Theatre) as Cordell/Dwayne/Big Charles Understudy, and John Henry Carter (Choir Boy, JAG Productions) as Isom/TJ/Everett Understudy.

The Hot Wing King will be directed by Timothy Douglas (The Color Purple, DCPA) with scenic design by Tony Cisek (The Color Purple, DCPA), costume design by Rodrigo Muñoz (Divinity, The Apollo Theatre), lighting design by Reza Bejhat (English, Roundabout Theatre Company), sound design by Melanie Chen Cole (Cebollas, DCPA), dramaturgy by Martine Kei Green-Rogers (Wind in the Door, Kennedy Center), casting by Grady Soapes, CSA (The Suffragette's Murder, DCPA), Murnane Casting – Amber Snead, CSA (The Color Purple, DCPA), and stage management by Brandon T. Holmes (Jersey Boys, The Lexington Theatre Company), and Harper Hadley (Little Red, DCPA).

On the eve of the annual “Hot Wang Festival” in Memphis, Tennessee, Cordell Crutchfield thinks he has finally found a recipe that will land him the coveted title of Hot Wang King. He has assembled a raucous team of sous chefs, comprised of his beau Dwayne and close friends Big Charles and Isom. The four-man team is cooking with plenty of spice and innuendo on prep night until a family emergency thrusts Dwayne's troubled nephew into the mix. Tensions boil over into heated arguments — and one team member starts messing with Cordell's secret sauce.

With the crown, prize money, and their relationship on the line, Cordell and Dwayne are forced to reckon with what it means to be a Black man, a father figure, and part of a loving family. Winner of the 2021 Pulitzer Prize, The Hot Wing King by Katori Hall is a boisterous, in-your-face dramedy that is guaranteed to leave you salivating for a second helping.



