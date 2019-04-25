Denver Arts & Venues Presents A Digital Marketing Workshop For Arts Leaders

Denver Arts & Venues is pleased to bring Capacity Interactive, a national digital marketing agency specializing in the arts, to Denver for "Market Smarter - a Digital Marketing Workshop for Arts Leaders" Tuesday, May 7, 8 a.m.-12:45 p.m. at McNichols Civic Center Building (144 W. Colfax Ave.).

"Capacity Interactive is honored to be a part of Denver's IMAGINE 2020 Speaker Series. According to our Arts Industry Digital Benchmark Study, the top area for improvement in digital marketing practices (identified by 73% of arts organizations) was analyzing data and harnessing it to improve digital strategy," said Erik Gensler, President of Capacity Interactive. "We're excited to help Denver arts organizations make these data connections to thrive and market smarter."

This half-day workshop will be broken into three sessions led by Capacity Interactive executive staff and experts in the field, including:

Session #1: "The State of Digital for Arts and Cultural Organizations: Digital Marketing Benchmark Study." This session will highlight key findings from a survey of close to 200 organizations to understand how arts organizations are using digital marketing tools.

Session #2: "Taking the Fear Out of Google Analytics." More than 90% of arts marketers say they are not using Google Analytics to its full potential. This session will empower arts marketers to take their Google Analytics skills to the next level.

Session #3: "How to Get What You Want from Creative People." Part of the job of an arts marketer involves working with creatives such as graphic designers and videographers to create assets that help achieve marketing goals. However, these relationships can sometimes be tricky. This session will cover various ways to improve relationships with creatives for better results.

This event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served. Attendees are encouraged to RSVP at Eventbrite.com.





