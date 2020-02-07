Denver Arts & Venues Has Announced Next Buell Art + Music Series: STILL. HERE.

Denver Arts & Venues has announced the opening reception for Sharon Feder and Dallas Parkins' Buell Theatre exhibition, "Still. Here." The opening reception will feature a performance by Solis on the Buell Theatre balcony as part of the Buell Art + Music series on Monday, February 17, 5-7 p.m.

"Still. Here." features the works of married artists Sharon Feder and Dallas Parkins. Hailing from Montana homesteaders, Dallas Parkins has spent his life observing and respecting the relationship between nature and the human-made world through his photography. Sharon Feder's paintings share this same focus, expressing the duality and interplay between realism and abstraction. Both artists create works inspired by the still life of structures in the built environment. Much like a theatrical stage set, the compositions in "Still. Here." offer observers a quiet stillness in which to have their own experiences and responses.

Showcasing two original works by Denver composer Nathan Hall, Solis presents a program of bookends, featuring works from the Renaissance back to back with new compositions and arrangements from Colorado composers. There will be a little something for everyone, no matter your musical taste.

What:

"Still. Here." opening reception, free musical performance

When:

Monday, February 17, 5-7 p.m., musical performance begins at 6 p.m.

Where:

Buell Theatre at Denver Performing Arts Complex

Sharon Feder and Dallas Parkin's "Still. Here." will be on display in the Buell Theatre lobby February 17 - June 1, and is accessible to theatre patrons during events. If you would like to schedule a tour of the exhibit, please contact Rudi Cerri, Denver Public Art Administrator, at rudi.cerri@denvergov.org.

The Buell Art + Music series, presented in conjunction with the Denver Public Art Buell Theatre exhibition program and Next Stage NOW, is held on the open air third floor Buell Theatre balconies and is free and open to the public. There will be a cash bar. Attendees are asked to please RSVP at Eventbrite.com.

The Buell Art + Music series are funded by Denver Arts & Venues as part of its mission to amplify Denver's quality of life and economic vitality through premier public venues, arts and entertainment opportunities. Both programs showcase and support Denver-area artists and musicians.





