David Byrne's THEATER OF THE MIND Adds Performances at Denver Center for the Performing Arts

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts Off-Center has added new performances added for Academy, Grammy and Tony Award-winning artist David Byrne and writer Mala Gaonkar's Theater of the Mind in October, November and December.

Theater of the Mind is in a 15,000-square-foot historic warehouse within the adaptive reuse campus of York Street Yards in Denver's Clayton neighborhood. Theater of the Mind will take audience members through an immersive journey of self-reflection, discovery, and imagination, inspired by and grounded in neuroscience. Audiences will explore how they perceive the world through sensory experiments that reveal the inner mysteries of the brain.

Performances begin every 15 minutes, and each includes 16 audience members. Best availability for added performances are in October, November and December. For more information and to purchase tickets visit theateroftheminddenver.com.

Co-created by Academy, Grammy, and Tony Award-winning artist David Byrne* and writer Mala Gaonkar, Theater of the Mind is a new theatrical experience you'll see, feel, taste and hear. Inspired by both historical and current neuroscience research, the show takes you on an immersive journey inside how we see and create our worlds.

Peer behind the curtain of the physical realm and marvel at the wonders of your mind. Follow your Guide as they revisit key moments in their life in a surreal, 15,000-square-foot installation with a group of just 16 audience members.

Over 75 minutes, you'll move through a series of rooms where you'll participate in thought-provoking neuroscience experiments. You'll learn how easily your own senses can deceive you. If perception and memory are both malleable, then perhaps even your identity is less fixed than you think...

Join them for this grand experiment. You may not be who you think you are. But we're all in it together.

Caution: the brain may wander. Side effects may include a distrust of your own senses, a disorientation of self, and a mild to severely good time.



*Note: David Byrne will not be performing in Theater of the Mind. Your one-of-a-kind experience will place you, your fellow audience members, and your Guide at the center of your journey.