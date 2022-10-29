Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Darrell Hammond to Play Comedy Works Landmark in November

Darrell Hammond holds the title for being the longest-running cast member on Saturday Night Live.

Register for Denver News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 29, 2022  

Darrell Hammond to Play Comedy Works Landmark in November

Comedy Works has announced that Darrell Hammond will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark on Thursday, November 3rd and 4th at 7:30 PM and Saturday, November 5th at 7:15pm and 9:45pm. Tickets are $30.

Darrell Hammond holds the title for being the longest-running cast member on Saturday Night Live. The actor and comedian has brought to life a cavalcade of politicians, media figures, celebrities and newsmakers on television through his impressions. Amongst the great number of people he has mimicked include Bill Clinton, Sean Connery, Regis Philbin, John Travolta, Jay Leno and Donald Trump. Darrell is known for being one of the most prolific comedians of his time.

In addition to his SNL appearances, Hammond has been seen in a number of feature films and television shows. As a truly versatile actor Darrell has displayed his talents in both dramatic and comedic roles. He has appeared in the TBS comedy series Are We There Yet?, on the acclaimed F/X series Damages, and on the Law and Order franchise. Some of his feature films include Screen Gems feature Weiners, Warner Bros' New York Minute, as well as Scary Movie 3 and Scary Movie 6. In addition, Darrell is the author of his critically acclaimed memoir, "God If You're Not Up There, I'm F***ed," which was released to rave reviews.

Darrell continues to move audiences with his comedy, performing comedy clubs and theaters nationwide. He gave Comedy Central it's biggest ratings to date for a half-hour comedy special performing in his own Comedy Central Presents: Darrell Hammond.

Advance tickets are available at ComedyWorks.com.

Enjoy preferred seating when you dine at Lucy Restaurant. For reservations visit LucyRestaurant.com/reservations.



Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Denver Awards
submissions close in


CAMP CHRISTMAS Returns With New VIP Experience And Flexible Ticketing Options Photo
CAMP CHRISTMAS Returns With New VIP Experience And Flexible Ticketing Options
Denver's campiest and quirkiest holiday tradition, Camp Christmas, returns for its 4th year with a new VIP experience featuring guided tours for the artsy Camper with creator Lonnie Hanzon or for the spirited Camper with Denver Drag Queen Dixie Krystals, available Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings at 6pm and 7pm at Heritage Lakewood Belmar Park.
BEETHOVEN IN THE ROCKIES To Feature The Loveland Orchestra In Its Season Concert Finale Photo
BEETHOVEN IN THE ROCKIES To Feature The Loveland Orchestra In Its Season Concert Finale
After a beautifully engaging concert by the UNC Asian Ensemble and an exquisite and crowd-pleasing performance of 'Tambourin Chinois' by Edward W. Hardy (violin) and Hanguang Wang (piano), Beethoven in the Rockies will have its season concert finale this Friday featuring The Loveland Orchestra.
Vintage Theatre Presents SPAMALOT Beginning Next Week Photo
Vintage Theatre Presents SPAMALOT Beginning Next Week
Vintage Theatre presents the hilarious musical comedy 'Spamalot” November 4 through December 11 at 1468 Dayton St. in Aurora. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. with an additional performance on Monday, November 14 at 7.30 p.m.
Joe Zimmerman Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square, October 27 - 29 Plus Live Recordings Photo
Joe Zimmerman Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square, October 27 - 29 Plus Live Recordings
Comedy Works has announced that Joe Zimmerman will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square: 

More Hot Stories For You


The Fox Theatre Inducted Into The Colorado Music Hall of FameThe Fox Theatre Inducted Into The Colorado Music Hall of Fame
October 27, 2022

The Fox Theatre in Boulder, Colorado, will be inducted into Colorado Music Hall of Fame on November 4, 2022, during The Fox's thirtieth-anniversary concert series. Before moe. takes the stage on the first of a three-night stint, legendary music promoter Chuck Morris, founder of Colorado Music Hall of Fame, will formally induct The Fox into The Hall of Fame.
CAMP CHRISTMAS Returns With New VIP Experience And Flexible Ticketing OptionsCAMP CHRISTMAS Returns With New VIP Experience And Flexible Ticketing Options
October 25, 2022

Denver's campiest and quirkiest holiday tradition, Camp Christmas, returns for its 4th year with a new VIP experience featuring guided tours for the artsy Camper with creator Lonnie Hanzon or for the spirited Camper with Denver Drag Queen Dixie Krystals, available Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings at 6pm and 7pm at Heritage Lakewood Belmar Park.
BEETHOVEN IN THE ROCKIES To Feature The Loveland Orchestra In Its Season Concert FinaleBEETHOVEN IN THE ROCKIES To Feature The Loveland Orchestra In Its Season Concert Finale
October 25, 2022

After a beautifully engaging concert by the UNC Asian Ensemble and an exquisite and crowd-pleasing performance of 'Tambourin Chinois' by Edward W. Hardy (violin) and Hanguang Wang (piano), Beethoven in the Rockies will have its season concert finale this Friday featuring The Loveland Orchestra.
Vintage Theatre Presents SPAMALOT Beginning Next WeekVintage Theatre Presents SPAMALOT Beginning Next Week
October 25, 2022

Vintage Theatre presents the hilarious musical comedy 'Spamalot” November 4 through December 11 at 1468 Dayton St. in Aurora. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. with an additional performance on Monday, November 14 at 7.30 p.m.
Joe Zimmerman Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square, October 27 - 29 Plus Live RecordingsJoe Zimmerman Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square, October 27 - 29 Plus Live Recordings
October 21, 2022

Comedy Works has announced that Joe Zimmerman will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square: 