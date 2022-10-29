Darrell Hammond to Play Comedy Works Landmark in November

Comedy Works has announced that Darrell Hammond will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark on Thursday, November 3rd and 4th at 7:30 PM and Saturday, November 5th at 7:15pm and 9:45pm. Tickets are $30.

Darrell Hammond holds the title for being the longest-running cast member on Saturday Night Live. The actor and comedian has brought to life a cavalcade of politicians, media figures, celebrities and newsmakers on television through his impressions. Amongst the great number of people he has mimicked include Bill Clinton, Sean Connery, Regis Philbin, John Travolta, Jay Leno and Donald Trump. Darrell is known for being one of the most prolific comedians of his time.



In addition to his SNL appearances, Hammond has been seen in a number of feature films and television shows. As a truly versatile actor Darrell has displayed his talents in both dramatic and comedic roles. He has appeared in the TBS comedy series Are We There Yet?, on the acclaimed F/X series Damages, and on the Law and Order franchise. Some of his feature films include Screen Gems feature Weiners, Warner Bros' New York Minute, as well as Scary Movie 3 and Scary Movie 6. In addition, Darrell is the author of his critically acclaimed memoir, "God If You're Not Up There, I'm F***ed," which was released to rave reviews.



Darrell continues to move audiences with his comedy, performing comedy clubs and theaters nationwide. He gave Comedy Central it's biggest ratings to date for a half-hour comedy special performing in his own Comedy Central Presents: Darrell Hammond.

Advance tickets are available at ComedyWorks.com.



