Dan Soder Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square, March 3 - 5

Comedy Works has announced that Dan Soder will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square.

Dan Soder is a New York City based comedian and actor, originally from Aurora, CO.

Soder is best known for his role as 'Mafee' on the hit series Billions on Showtime.

Dan's first HBO comedy special, Son of a Gary, premiered in December 2019 and is streaming now. His previous special, The Standups premiered on Netflix in 2017 and his first hour-long stand-up special, Not Special, premiered on Comedy Central in 2016. His other credits include appearances on Comedy Central's Half Hour, Conan, Inside Amy Schumer and @midnight.

Dan also hosts Sirius XM's The Bonfire with Big Jay Oakerson, every Monday through Thursday on Comedy Central Radio.

