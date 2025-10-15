 tracker
DUDE DAD’S PARENTS’ NIGHT OUT To Film Live Specials At Boulder Theater

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 17 at 10:00 a.m..

Comedy Works Entertainment will present DUDE DAD’S PARENTS’ NIGHT OUT at the Boulder Theater on Saturday, May 9, 2026, with two live special tapings at 6:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 17 at 10:00 a.m..

Taylor Calmus, known to millions as “Dude Dad,” is a Colorado-based comedian and video creator whose viral sketches capture the chaos, comedy, and heart of modern parenthood. A father of four, Calmus has built a devoted following by blending humor and authenticity, finding laughter in the daily adventures and mishaps of family life.

With Parents’ Night Out, Calmus brings his signature wit and relatable storytelling to the stage for a night of stand-up, shared laughter, and behind-the-scenes energy as he records his newest comedy special live in front of fans.

DUDE DAD’S PARENTS’ NIGHT OUT promises an evening of honest, high-energy comedy celebrating the ups and downs of parenting—from diaper disasters to DIY projects gone wrong.

