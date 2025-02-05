Comic Jimmy Carr Adds Second Show At Paramount Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



If you like fast-paced, edgy one-liners then get ready to be happy. Jimmy Carr is going back on tour with his brand-new show ‘Jimmy Carr: Laughs Funny'.

One of the biggest-selling global comedians, Jimmy Carr is bringing his tour to Denver, Colorado at Paramount Theatre on Wednesday, May 21, 2025 for one night only. Due to demand, a second show has been added at 9:30pm.

Tickets go on presale beginning Thursday, February 6 at 10AM local and general on sale starts Friday, February 7 at 10AM local at ParamountDenver.com and JimmyCarr.com.

Jimmy tells jokes, and jokes are like magnets.

Jokes attract people, but they can also repel.

Some people are repelled by Jimmy's dark brand of comedy. This show is not for them.

But if it's the kind of thing you like, then this is the kind of thing you'll like.

At the latest count he has toured to forty-five different countries and his last tour, Terribly Funny, sold over 1.2 million tickets globally.

ABOUT Jimmy Carr:

Jimmy is a household name in UK television, well known for hosting Channel 4's 8 Out Of 10 Cats, 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown and Big Fat Quiz Of The Year in addition to presenting Comedy Central's Roast Battle UK and Your Face Or Mine. He is a regular on all the top panel shows, including QI and A League Of Their Own, has performed as part of The Royal Variety Performance three times, hosts Channel 4 gameshow I Literally Just Told You and in 2025 will also host Last One Laughing UK on Amazon Prime.

Jimmy is also a high-profile name in North America. He was the first UK comedian to sign a stand-up deal with streaming behemoth Netflix in 2015, releasing four specials on the platform, Funny Business (2016) and Best Of Ultimate Gold Greatest Hits (2017), His Dark Material (2021) and Natural Born Killer (2024). He also presented and exec-produced an original panel show format for Netflix, The Fix, and has been a guest multiple times on US staples such The Tonight Show, The Late, Late Show and Late Night With Conan O'Brien. He has performed at the Montreal Just For Laughs Comedy Festival since 2003 with more appearances than any other UK act in that time.

Before making the move to streaming, Jimmy was one of the bestselling acts in the comedy DVD market, his eight titles (Live, Stand-Up, Comedian, In Concert, Telling Jokes, Making People Laugh, Being Funny and Laughing & Joking) selling over 1.2 million copies between them. These shows are now all available on Jimmy's YouTube channel, where he has accrued over 1.1 million subscribers and 436 million views since launching in 2018.

Jimmy is also a published author. He co-wrote The Naked Jape: Uncovering the Hidden World of Jokes in 2007 and his highly anticipated memoir Before & Laughter was released in September 2021, making The Sunday Times Bestsellers list.

