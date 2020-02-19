Colorado Ballet Presents TOUR DE FORCE

Colorado Ballet will present Tour de Force with just four performances from March 6 - 8 at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House, featuring a variety of contemporary dance works: Edwaard Liang's Feast of the Gods, Lila York's Celts and a world premiere by Julia Adam.

"This production offers something different for our patrons outside of our classical and story ballet performances," states Colorado Ballet Artistic Director Gil Boggs. "There is so much diversity among the pieces in Tour de Force; Feast of the Gods showcases intricate, fluid movements while Celts is powerful and robust. The world premiere by Julia Adam is based on the board game Clue and our dancers will have a lot of fun with this choreography. I hope audiences will walk away feeling thrilled and inspired by these impactful contemporary works."

Feast of the Gods

Originally choreographed on Colorado Ballet dancers in 2009, this piece depicts a group of nomads who, after traveling all day, set up camp for the night and celebrate with a feast. Choreographer Edwaard Liang won the Prince Prize for Choreography and was nominated for the Golden Mask Award in Russia for Best Production. Feast of the Gods is set to Ancient Airs and Dances by renowned Italian composer Ottorino Respighi, who is known for translating music into powerful, visual experiences. Ancient Airs and Dances was inspired by Medieval and Renaissance music.

World Premiere by Julia Adam

The program will include the world premiere of an all-new work by Julia Adam featuring music by Cosmo Sheldrake. The piece is based on the board game Clue and will feature instrumental versions of Cosmos Sheldrake's songs: Wriggle, Birth a Basket, Come Along and Hocking. Adam is a former principal dancer and choreographer who has created over 60 works for numerous companies including San Francisco Ballet, Houston Ballet, Oregon Ballet Theater and more.

Celts

Choreographed by Lila York, Celts first premiered at Boston Ballet in 1996, a year before the Riverdance craze swept the nation. This thrilling piece blends traditional Irish folk dance with ballet and has received rave reviews across the nation. It features traditional Irish music by Grammy Award winning Irish legends The Chieftains and more. Celts is "...an astonishing array of dance images of Ireland, a piece that is both profound and thrilling." - The Boston Globe on Celts

Colorado Ballet will present this unique, contemporary ballet event of the season for one weekend only at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House. Patrons are encouraged to purchase tickets now and secure their seats for Tour de Force.

PERFORMANCE DATES & TIMES

Fri, Mar. 6 - 7:30pm

Sat, Mar. 7 - 2:00pm

Sat, Mar. 7 - 7:30pm

Sun, Mar. 8 - 2:00pm*

(*) Audio Described Performance

Tickets range from $30 to $155. Visit COLORADOBALLET.ORG or call Patron Services at 303-837-8888 ext. 2 to purchase tickets.

To continue to reduce the number of ticket resellers, please purchase directly through Colorado Ballet via the website or phone number listed above. Tickets purchased through resellers may not be valid.





