Chris Tucker is Coming to Paramount Theatre in Denver

AEG and Comedy Works Entertainment will welcome Chris Tucker to Paramount Theatre in Denver on Friday, March 20th at 8:00pm. Tickets range from $49.95 to $79.95 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, November 15th at 10:00am at ParamountDenver.com. Starting Monday, November 18th tickets will also be available for purchase at the Pepsi Center Box Office and Dick's Sporting Goods Park box office, or Paramount Theatre box office (event days only).

Chris Tucker is an international award-winning actor and comedian best known for playing the role of Detective James Carter in the Rush Hour film series with Jackie Chan. He became a favorite on HBO's Def Comedy Jam in the 1990s and came to prominence in his first starring role, the 1995 film cult classic Friday starring along- side Ice Cube. In 1997, Tucker embarked on his first production as executive producer and co-starred in the hit movie, Money Talks with Charlie Sheen and shortly after appeared in the highly successful Luc Besson's The Fifth Element. In 2006, Tucker negotiated an unprecedented $25 million salary to appear in Rush Hour 3, which at the time made him the highest paid actor in Hollywood.

Chris Tucker co-starred in the 2013 Oscar®- nominated film Silver Linings Playbook with Robert DeNiro, Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper. In 2015, his first standup film, Chris Tucker Live, was released exclusively on Netflix, and marked the first project that Tucker has starred in and produced through his company, Chris Tucker Entertainment. Chris co-starred in Ang Lee's powerful Iraq war-centric film, Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk with Vin Diesel and Steve Martin.

To date, Tucker has starred in films that have collectively grossed over one billion dollars in box office sales world- wide. He is currently on a successful U.S. and international 2019 comedy tour, receiving rave reviews from all over the world.

Outside of comedy, Tucker is a dedicated humanitarian, spending much of his spare time traveling around the world, doing philanthropic work to make a difference through his Chris Tucker Foundation.

Website: www.christucker.com





