Choice City Singers Kick Off Northglenn's A Cappella Series

Colorado's only acapella concert series returns to Northglenn's D.L. Parsons Theatre for a sixth season! These popular performances showcase a broad range of vocal talents in several styles.

The Choice City Singers take the stage on Jan. 17. One of the most dynamic, versatile groups performing in Northern Colorado today, they bring a unique mix of musical styles, personality, energy and fine choral blend to each performance. This truly multi-generational group spans five decades in age, a factor that makes the group especially popular with audiences of all ages. Choice City Singers has a unique blend of Pop, Swing, Contemporary, Rock, Doo-wop and Jazz music.

Whether you're looking for a fun family night out or a date night featuring some poppin' tunes, the acappella series offers something for everyone.

A Cappella Concert Series

Presented by Northglenn Arts

Back for its 6th season - Colorado's ONLY a cappella concert series

Opens January 17, Shows start at 7:30 pm

• Jan. 17 - Choice City Singers

• Feb. 21 - Face Vocal Band

• Mar. 20 - 5280 A Cappella

• May 8 - 11th Ave. Acapella

DL Parsons Theatre (inside the Northglenn Recreation Center)

11801 Community Center Drive, Northglenn

Individual show tickets: $15 adult | $12 youth, seniors & military | $8 groups

Series tickets: $40 adult | $32 youth, seniors & military

Tickets at www.NorthglennArts.org





