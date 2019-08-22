Chevy Chase to Appear Live Alongside Screening Of CADDYSHACK

Legendary comedian Chevy Chase is coming to Denver and the Bellco Theatre on Sunday, August 25 for a special screening of the 1980 classic Caddyshack. His appearance is part of the the Backlot Project, a series of events that pairs big name actors with a screening of their most iconic films. There will be a live Q&A with Chevy Chase following the movie.

Clark Griswold... Fletch... Ty Webb... just a few of the characters actor/comedian Chevy Chase has made immortal throughout his 40+ year career. Audience members will have the chance to peek behind the curtain, as Chevy Chase shares stories from his career and answers audience questions after the film.

An original member of NBC's Saturday Night Live, Chevy Chase was the trailblazer who turned SNL success into Hollywood mega-stardom. The movies Caddyshack, National Lampoon's Vacation, Fletch, and Three Amigos all contributed to making Chevy Chase a world-wide household name.

Considered one of the funniest movies of all-time by the American Film Institute, Time and ESPN, Caddyshack gained a cult following in the years after its initial release. Along with Chevy in Harold Ramis' directorial debut, the film starred such talent as Rodney Dangerfield, Ted Knight & Bill Murray.

Fans can expect the unexpected as Chevy Chase shares a no-holds-barred trip down memory lane in this exclusive evening with a comedy legend.

"Good night, and have a pleasant tomorrow."

Tickets for the 6 p.m. show of Chevy Chase Live with Screening of Caddyshack start at $49.75 and are available at AXS.com or by calling 888-929-7849 . A limited number of VIP tickets are available for $175. They include a post-show photo op and meet and greet with Chase and premium seats. Additional details available at https://www.axs.com/events/375370/chevy-chase-tickets/promopage/18341?

The Bellco Theatre is a 5,000-seat venue that has been designed as one of the most technically advanced theaters of its kind. This venue offers the best possible acoustics for concerts, lectures, general sessions and family spectaculars. The Bellco has a 1,000-space on-site covered parking garage. The Bellco Theatre is located in the Colorado Convention Center at 700 14th Street in Denver, CO 80202. For more information, visit www.bellcotheatre.com or call 303-228-8260.

Photo credit: Chris Haston/NBC





