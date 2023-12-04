Chad & JT Come To Comedy Works Larimer Square, December 7 - 9

Chad Kroeger (AKA Tom Allen) and JT Parr are on a mission to do good.

By: Dec. 04, 2023

Comedy Works has announced that Chad & JT will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square.

Using their digital platforms (@chadgoesdeep), the duo take action to raise awareness and bring change for some of the most important causes in pop culture and beyond. When they are not at City Hall meetings, Allen and Parr host the weekly podcast Going Deep with Chad & JT, which sees them discussing major current events, honoring legends, exploring ongoing beefs, and giving solicited advice to callers and fans alike.

Tom and JT have appeared on Hawaii Five-O, Ellen, Howard Stern, Seth Meyers, and Jimmy Kimmel. Chad can be seen as “Mitch the Beignet Guy” on Barry Season 3, which he was profiled for on GQ. They previously wrote, executive produced, and starred in their Netflix series Chad and JT Go Deep.

Chad and JT can currently be seen on Netflix' Unstable as The Twins alongside Rob Lowe.

Thursday, December 7 / 7:30 PM / $30.00

Friday, December 8 / 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM / $35.00

Saturday, December 9 / 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM / $35.00


