Cassie Beck to Lead WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME at Theatre Aspen

Theatre Aspen announced today that the Tony® Award-nominated, Obie Award-winning, and Pulitzer Prize-finalist play, What the Constitution Means to Me by Heidi Schreck, will play three performances at the Hurst Theatre on August 27 at 7PM and August 28 at 4PM & 7PM benefitting Theatre Aspen’s education programming, starring Cassie Beck, reprising her performance from the National Tour production, with direction by Executive Producer of Theatre Aspen, Michael Rader.

Alongside Beck, the complete cast includes MJ Sieber as ‘Legionnaire’ and local 12th grader Natalie Stephens as ‘Debater.’

In Heidi Schreck’s critically acclaimed production of What The Constitution Means to Me, fifteen-year-old Heidi competes for college scholarships by participating in Constitutional debate competitions across the country. In this hilarious, hopeful, and achingly human new play, Heidi recalls the profound relationship between four generations of women and the founding document that shaped their lives. This boundary-breaking production offers a powerful, humor-filled and thought-provoking analysis of the United States Constitution and imagines how it can shape the next generation of Americans.

For tickets and more information, please visit www.theatreaspen.org/constitution.

Theatre Aspen’s own Executive Producer, Michael Rader, will be directing the production. When asked about the play’s significance in our current turbulent political climate, he states, "Directing What the Constitution Means to Me at this particular moment in our country feels especially meaningful. Given the current turmoil and widespread sense of uncertainty, I find the conversations this play sparks to be not only timely, but necessary. What I appreciate about the play is how it asks us, no matter our background or political stance, to really examine the Constitution’s impact on our daily lives, and to consider what kind of future we want to create together. I think this is why audiences continue to find its questions and insights especially relevant and engaging.”

Cassie Beck (Heidi) starred as ‘Heidi’ in the National Tour of Tony Award®-nominated What the Constitution Means to Me. Broadway: The Rose Tattoo, the original “Aimee Blake" in Stephen Karam’s Tony winning play, The Humans (Drama Desk Award, LA/London), Picnic and The Norman Conquests. Off Broadway: Beck has developed and performed leading roles at Playwrights Horizons, Manhattan Theatre Club, Atlantic Theatre, Roundabout Theatre, Ars Nova, the Women’s Project and others. Regional: The Ahmanson, South Coast Rep, Seattle Rep, The Huntington, Actors’ Theatre of Louisville, Williamstown Theatre Festival and others. TV/Film: NBC/Peacock’s original sitcom “Connecting,” “Pose,” “High Maintenance,” “Elementary,” and “Chicago Med.” Cassie appeared opposite Mark Wahlberg in the feature film Joe Bell and played series regular Courtney Thacker on the series reboot of I Know What You Did Last Summer.

MJ Sieber

MJ Sieber (Legionnaire) is so thrilled to help bring Heidi’s story to Aspen. Recent regional credits include: In San Diego: The Beauty Queen of Leeann and A Streetcar Named Desire (Backyard Renaissance) The world premieres of Keiko Green’s SHARON and Kate Hamill’s The Little Fellow (Cygnet/Critic’s Circle Award). In Seattle: The Adding Machine (The Feast) and the world premiere of Keiko Green’s The Bed Trick (Seattle Shakespeare Co.) Other highlights include: Photograph 51, Glengarry Glen Ross, Dry Powder, Outside Mullingar (Seattle Rep), Stupid F***ing Bird, The Crucible, Oslo (ACT), Native Son (Intiman), The immersive piece The Shape of the Night (E3W), Do You Feel Anger (Cricle X), Life Sucks (Cygnet), The Elephant Man (StrawShop). He was a founding member and Artistic Associate for New Century Theatre Co in Seattle and directed the west coast premiere of Annie Baker’s Pulitzer Prize winner The Flick. TV/FILM: “Z Nation” (SyFy), The Gamers: Hands of Fate, The Gift, The Boarding House. He also created and starred in the satirical web series: “News Team 9.” He splits his time between LA, San Diego and Seattle. Much love to Keiko and Gus. Mjsieber.com

Natalie Stephens

Natalie Stephens (Debater) is a rising 12th grader and local Aspenite. She made her Mainstage debut in 2022 as a ‘Newsboy’ in Gypsy: A Musical Fable, and performed in Theatre Aspen’s Holiday cabaret that same year. Natalie has been involved with Theatre Aspen Education (TAE) programs since elementary school and began participating in their conservatory productions in 2019. Some of her favorite TAE credits include: The Tempest (‘Miranda’), Peter and the Starcatcher (‘Smee’), and Alice in Wonderland Jr. (‘Alice’), among others. She is honored to be sharing the stage with such a talented cast. She would also like to recognize the staff of Theatre Aspen for forming “a more perfect Union” and promoting “the general Welfare” through the magic of the performing arts. She would like to extend a special thank you to her mother for her unwavering support and to the wonderful director, Michael Rader.

Michael Rader (Director) is a New York City based director who has served as Artistic Director for Cirque du Soleil, Producing Artistic Director for the historic Cape Playhouse and is the current Executive Producer at Theatre Aspen. Highlights as a director or associate include the National Tour of A Christmas Story: The Musical, the Off-Broadway production of Stalking The Bogeyman (Outer Critics Circle Nomination), the international tour of Varekai (Cirque du Soleil) and productions with Sacramento Music Circus, Theatre Aspen, The Zach Theatre, The Cape Playhouse, The York Theatre Company, The Human Race Theatre, The Dramatist Guild, The Actors Studio and the critically acclaimed Off-Broadway production of William Finn's Elegies: A Song Cycle. Rader's most recent directorial achievement, The Exhibitionist, was a winner of the Solo Flights Festival. MFA, Pace University. Proud Member, SDC. Proudest Dog Dad to Nellie. Love to Stephen and Augs. www.michaelrader.com

ABOUT THEATRE ASPEN

As Theatre Aspen enters its 42nd season in 2025 it continues to rekindle a sense of discovery in audiences who live in and visit the Roaring Fork Valley by producing big theatre in a small space with intimate storytelling. Each season, Theatre Aspen promises to bring world-class theatre dramatically closer, with innovative and imaginative productions of both plays and musicals.

These productions are complemented by an assortment of community events, including cabarets, educational programs and performances, collaborations with other Aspen arts organizations, and new works presentations. Theatre Aspen also boasts an impressive Apprentice Program, one of the largest in the country, devoted to training the next generation of theatrical artists and administrators. For more information on Theatre Aspen, visit TheatreAspen.org or call (970) 925-9313.