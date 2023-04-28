Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Caroline Rhea Comes To Comedy Works Landmark & Larimer Square, May 4- 7

Comedy Works has announced that Caroline Rhea will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark and Downtown at Larimer Square.

Apr. 28, 2023  

Caroline Rhea Comes To Comedy Works Landmark & Larimer Square, May 4- 7

Comedy Works has announced that Caroline Rhea will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark and Downtown at Larimer Square.

Caroline Rhea is a stand-up comedian and actress, best known for her role as Hilda Spellman on the ABC hit series Sabrina The Teenage Witch, and numerous comedy specials on Comedy Central, HBO and Showtime.

Caroline is currently starring in Disney Channel's Sydney to the Max, and hosts Caroline and Friends, her hit game show for Game Show Network, now in its second season. She is a regular panelist on ABC's Match Game with Alec Baldwin and is often on other game shows such as Hollywood Squares and Funny You Should Ask.

Caroline was the host of the Caroline Rhea Show, has appeared as Linda Flynn Fletcher on Phineas and Ferb for over 10 seasons, and has guest starred on many hit series, including Two Broke Girls, The Mark Maron Show, and The Grinder. Caroline starred as Noleta Nethercott in the cult classic series Sordid Lives and reprised her role in the film A Very Sordid Wedding, which ranked #1 on Amazon Films for a full month following its release. Most recently, she can be seen on the dais of Comedy Central's Roast of Alec Baldwin. This marks Caroline's 30th year as a stand-up comedian.

Thursday, May 4 / 7:30 PM / $17.00 / Landmark

Friday, May 5 / 7:15 PM & 9:45 PM / $25.00 / Landmark

Saturday, May 6 / 7:15 PM & 9:45 PM / $25.00 / Landmark

Sunday, May 7 / 7:00 PM / $17.00 / Larimer




Denver Arts & Venues Celebrates 20 Years Of The Five Points Jazz Festival Photo
Denver Arts & Venues Celebrates 20 Years Of The Five Points Jazz Festival
In anticipation of International Jazz Day, April 30, Denver Arts & Venues is pleased to announce the performance lineup for the 2023 Five Points Jazz Festival, which returns to the neighborhood to celebrate the music, culture and roots of Denver's historic Five Points on Saturday, June 10 from noon to 8 p.m. This year marks 20 years since the first festival which was held in April 2004.
Student Blog: Wardrobe! Lots of Wardrobe! Life is Wardrobe! Love is Wardrobe! Photo
Student Blog: Wardrobe! Lots of Wardrobe! Life is Wardrobe! Love is Wardrobe!
This March the University of Colorado Boulder staged a production of Stephen Sondheim's Company in the Charlotte York Irey Theatre in the University Theatre building. For this production I was asked to be Wardrobe Head. I was put in charge of a little crew of three other kickass wardrobe technicians and we were in charge of all things costumes.
Comedian Matteo Lane Adds Show At The Paramount Theatre, September 23 Photo
Comedian Matteo Lane Adds Show At The Paramount Theatre, September 23
High Plains Comedy Festival, Illegal Pete’s, and Comedy Works Entertainment  presents MATTEO LANE: THE AL DENTE TOUR coming to Denver’s Paramount Theatre on Saturday, September 23 at 7:00pm. 
Kelsey Cook Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square and Landmark This Week Photo
Kelsey Cook Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square and Landmark This Week
Kelsey Cook's stand-up special was recently released on EPIX's Unprotected Sets. She made her late night debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, followed by A Little Late with Lilly Singh on NBC. Her other television appearances include Comedy Central's This is Not Happening, AXS TV Presents Gotham Comedy Live, Punchline on FOX, Uproarious on FUSE, and Greatest Party Story Ever on MTV.

More Hot Stories For You


Denver Arts & Venues Celebrates 20 Years Of The Five Points Jazz FestivalDenver Arts & Venues Celebrates 20 Years Of The Five Points Jazz Festival
April 27, 2023

In anticipation of International Jazz Day, April 30, Denver Arts & Venues is pleased to announce the performance lineup for the 2023 Five Points Jazz Festival, which returns to the neighborhood to celebrate the music, culture and roots of Denver's historic Five Points on Saturday, June 10 from noon to 8 p.m. This year marks 20 years since the first festival which was held in April 2004.
Comedian Matteo Lane Adds Show At The Paramount Theatre, September 23Comedian Matteo Lane Adds Show At The Paramount Theatre, September 23
April 26, 2023

High Plains Comedy Festival, Illegal Pete’s, and Comedy Works Entertainment  presents MATTEO LANE: THE AL DENTE TOUR coming to Denver’s Paramount Theatre on Saturday, September 23 at 7:00pm. 
Kelsey Cook Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square and Landmark This WeekKelsey Cook Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square and Landmark This Week
April 25, 2023

Kelsey Cook's stand-up special was recently released on EPIX's Unprotected Sets. She made her late night debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, followed by A Little Late with Lilly Singh on NBC. Her other television appearances include Comedy Central's This is Not Happening, AXS TV Presents Gotham Comedy Live, Punchline on FOX, Uproarious on FUSE, and Greatest Party Story Ever on MTV.
Coal Creek Theater Presents ROPE Next MonthCoal Creek Theater Presents ROPE Next Month
April 24, 2023

Set in England 1929. For the mere sake of adventure, danger, and the 'fun of the thing,' Wyndham Brandon persuades his weak-minded friend, Charles Granillo, to assist him in the murder of a fellow undergraduate, a perfectly harmless man named Ronald Raglan.
Denver Arts & Venues to Host First Community Meeting With Architect for Theatre and Library at Loretto HeightsDenver Arts & Venues to Host First Community Meeting With Architect for Theatre and Library at Loretto Heights
April 22, 2023

Denver Arts & Venues (DAV) has announced the first milestone of many to come as the agency plans to create a new cultural hub for southwest Denver on the Loretto Heights campus. DAV and Pfeiffer, a design studio of Perkins Eastman, will host a community meeting on Wednesday, May 3 from 4-6 p.m., at the Church of All Saints at 2559 S. Federal Boulevard.
share