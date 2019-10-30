Candlelight Dinner Playhouse Will Present HOLIDAY INN

The Candlelight Dinner Playhouse presents Irving Berlin's "Holiday Inn" as part of their 12th season November 29, 2019 through January 19, 2020.

"Holiday Inn," the new Irving Berlin musical, is the story of Jim who abandons show business to settle down at his farmhouse in Connecticut where he meets Linda, a high-energy schoolteacher with hidden talents. The pair converts the farmhouse into a performance mecca, with sensational celebrations at each holiday. Ted, Jim's best friend, attempts to lure Linda away to be his new dance partner in Hollywood, and the classic love triangle ensues.

Film history buffs, romantics and newcomers alike will appreciate this delightful musical, filled with iconic tunes such as "White Christmas," "Steppin' Out with My Baby" "Cheek to Cheek" and "Blue Skies."

Irving Berlin's "Holiday Inn" features Susanna Ballenski Houdesheldt as Lila, Sara Kowalski as Linda Mason, Cole Emarine will play the role of Ted Hanover, made famous in the film by Fred Astaire, and Jim Hardy, the Bing Crosby role, will be played by Ben Griffin.

Holiday Inn will be directed by Kate Vallee. Vallee's work has been seen at the Candlelight in shows such as "42nd Street" (Choreographer), "Beauty and the Beast" (Co-Director/ Co-Choreographer), and "Mary Poppins" (Choreographer). Other directing/choreography credits include "42nd Street" (National Tour), "On the Town," and "A Christmas Carol" among many others. As a performer Vallee spent four years as part of the world-famous Radio City Rockettes as well as Cirque "Christmas Dreams," "Singing in the Rain," "Pipin," and "A Chorus Line."





