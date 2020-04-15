CMU Theatre Faculty Produce Virtual Reading of ART

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

CMU theatre faculty members will stream an online reading of Art, a play by Yasmina Reza.

Instructor of Music Theatre Jeremy R. Franklin, Head of the Department of Theatre Arts Mo LaMee and Assistant Professor of Acting and Directing Benjamin Reigel will produce the reading on Friday, April 24.

Art is translated by Christopher Hampton and will star CMU professors Mo LaMee, Benjamine Reigel, and Jeremy R Franklin.

All proceeds benefit The Art Center of Western Colorado.

Serge has bought a modern work of art for a large sum of money. Marc hates the painting and cannot believe that a friend of his could possibly want such a work. Yvan attempts, unsuccessfully, to placate both sides with hilarious consequences. The question is: Are you who you think you are, or are you who your friends think you are?

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students.

Learn more and buy tickets here.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You