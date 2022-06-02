CHICAGO Joins 2022â€“2023 Broadway at the Pikes Peak Center Series

The American Theatre Guild has announced that CHICAGO will join the 2022-2023 Broadway at the Pikes Peak Center Series. The four-show Series now includes the following touring productions: CHICAGO, TOOTSIE, ANASTASIA, and Lerner & Loewe's MY FAIR LADY, along with R.E.S.P.E.C.T. as a Series Add-On.

Season tickets for the Broadway Series are available for purchase now at BroadwayAtPikesPeakCenter.com. Information about the new touring Broadway production can be found below.

CHICAGO

January 13-14, 2023

Pikes Peak Center

After 25 years, CHICAGO is still the one musical with everything that makes Broadway shimmy-shake: a universal tale of fame, fortune, and all that jazz, with one show stopping song after another and the most astonishing dancing you've ever seen. No wonder CHICAGO has been honored with 6 Tony AwardsÂ®, 2 Olivier Awards, a GrammyÂ®, and thousands of standing ovations. As we celebrate our 25th anniversary - you've got to come see why the name on everyone's lips is still...CHICAGO.

