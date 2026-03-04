Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers To Bring Indigo Park Tour To Chautauqua Auditorium

🎭 NEW! Denver Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Denver & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Z2 Entertainment will present Bruce Hornsby & THE NOISEMAKERS at Chautauqua Auditorium on Thursday, September 24. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., and the concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. The event is open to all ages.

Hornsby first gained national attention with his 1986 debut album The Way It Is, recorded with his band The Range. The album’s title track became the most-played song on American radio in 1987 and later served as the musical foundation for Tupac Shakur’s song “Changes.”

Throughout his career, Hornsby has collaborated with a wide range of artists. In 1991 he worked with Bonnie Raitt on her song “I Can’t Make You Love Me,” and from September 1990 through March 1992 he performed with the Grateful Dead as a part-time member, appearing in more than 100 concerts across the United States and Europe. A 13-time Grammy nominee, Hornsby has released 23 albums that have sold more than 11 million copies worldwide.

He has also appeared on more than 100 recordings with artists including Bob Dylan, Don Henley, the Grateful Dead, Stevie Nicks, Ricky Skaggs, Bob Seger, Chaka Khan, Bon Iver, Brandon Flowers, Bonnie Raitt, Sting, Mavis Staples, and Willie Nelson.

The upcoming performance will include songs from throughout Hornsby’s career as well as new music from his forthcoming album Indigo Park, scheduled for release on April 3, 2026.

Tickets

Tickets will go on sale Friday, March 6 at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available through the Chautauqua Auditorium Box Office, by phone at 303-440-7666, or online.