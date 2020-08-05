BWW Blog: Tap Into These Top 10 Dance Numbers

Disclaimer: these are not in any particular order. How could I possibly pick a favorite?

When people ask why I don't like plays as much as musicals, truly my only reasoning is the lack of big, flashy dance numbers. There's seriously nothing better than that cliche break-into-song moment. Below are ten of my favorite dance numbers, and trust me, I know I'm missing some. And yes, many of these probably involve some kind of tap dance component. I have no shame.

Disclaimer: these are not in any particular order. How could I possibly pick a favorite?

1. "Anything Goes" - Anything Goes

Yeah, this one is a gimme that I know no one can argue. I fell in love with this themed show during my, dare I say it, nautical phase. Although my weird aesthetic of boats, stripes, and anchors has passed, my respect and admiration (and desire for a drink of water after watching) for Sutton Foster's tap number sure hasn't.

2. "Breaking All the Rules" - Catch Me If You Can

Perhaps I'm biased because I was in a production of Catch Me If You Can, still love all the songs, and got to wear one of those famous PanAm stewardess outfits, but I think this is an incredibly underrated musical. It has Aaron Tveit and Norbert Leo Butz. If you can't commit to the whole soundtrack right now, whet your appetite with their 2011 Tony Awards performance or "Jet Set."

3. "One" - A Chorus Line

Another indisputable classic. This was one of those songs where until I became an aware (and by that, I mean older) theatre fan, I only knew the classic song and really only the lyrics of the chorus. Appreciative of the kickline nonetheless.

4. "Friend Like Me" - Aladdin

I'm not afraid to say I'm attached to the Broadway version of this classic Disney song. I personally had an entire dance routine to the song before seeing the show live in Denver, but I can admit that the cast of Aladdin does it better. Would it be controversial to say I think the Genie is one of the best characters on Broadway? Let's debate.

5. "The Dance at the Gym" - West Side Story

Okay, the movie version preferably. One of my favorite memories from my freshman year of college was the marching band's show dedication to Leonard Bernstein. Lucky for me, my dorm was right next to their practice field, so I heard "Mambo" almost everyday. With so many transitions as a freshman, hearing a familiar musical theatre number made me feel right at home. Okay, and if we're being honest, there could be an entirely separate article on ranked West Side Story numbers.

6. "An American in Paris" - An American in Paris

I'm having an incredibly difficult time picking a number from An American in Paris. I personally have so many favorite songs from both the 1951 Gene Kelly classic and 2016 musical adaptation. I mean, it is a ballet show. And although my love for "Liza," "I Got Rhythm," and "I've Got Beginner's Luck" are strong as ever, I'll give credit to the famous 17-minute dialogue-free dance from the movie set to the song "An American in Paris."

7. "Cell Block Tango" - Chicago

You know this never gets old. You just know. What's your go-to phrase? Mine is "lipschitz."

8. "Bend and Snap" - Legally Blonde

Okay, yeah I was in Legally Blonde too and personally loved bending and snapping for several months of rehearsal. "What You Want," "Whipped Into Shape" and "Legally Blonde Remix" would definitely make my list too. Again, probably just because I know the choreo.

9. "Yorktown (The World Turned Upside Down)" - Hamilton

You didn't think I wasn't going to mention Hamilton did you? Hey, there's a reason this won the Tony for best choreography. If you've somehow escaped a viewing of at least one scene (how?!), do yourself a favor and watch "Yorktown (The World Turned Upside Down)"

10. 2016 Tony Awards hosted by James Corden

I know, I know, this isn't a Broadway show. But James Corden hosting the 2016 Tony Awards has got to be one of my favorites, and I'm not ashamed to admit this is usually what I watch when I'm feeling a little sad. Littered with popular musical references, Corden's opening kicked off one of, in my opinion, the best Tony Award years to date. And as you may have guessed by now, I love a good tap number. The ending homage to 42nd Street's "We're In The Money" no doubt makes me want to get a large coin to tap on.





Related Articles