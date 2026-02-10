BEN SCHWARTZ & FRIENDS To Perform At Buell Theatre In June

🎭 NEW! Denver Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Denver & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Comedy Works Entertainment has announced that Ben Schwartz will bring BEN SCHWARTZ & FRIENDS to the Buell Theatre at the Denver Performing Arts Complex on Saturday, June 27, 2026 at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, February 13 at 10:00 a.m. and will be available at AXS.com.

The show is fully improvised, with Schwartz joined on stage by surprise guests to create an unscripted performance. No material is prepared in advance, and each show is unique to its audience. The tour has previously sold out venues including Radio City Music Hall in New York and Royal Albert Hall in London.

Schwartz, an Emmy Award-winning writer, actor, and comedian, has built a career spanning live comedy, television, and film. He has released three long-form improv specials on Netflix, including Middleditch & Schwartz. He is also known for his role as Jean-Ralphio on Parks and Recreation and for starring in series such as Space Force and The Afterparty.

In film, Schwartz voices Sonic in the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise and has appeared in projects including Renfield and This Is Where I Leave You. He has also contributed voice work to animated series including DuckTales and Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Additional information is available through Comedy Works Entertainment and AXS.