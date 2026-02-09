THE RUNNER STUMBLES to be Presented at Elemental Theatre

🎭 NEW! Denver Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Denver & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Elemental Theatre Company will present The Runner Stumbles from February 26th - March 8th. A Catholic priest stands trial for the murder of a young nun in 1911 Michigan, as their forbidden attraction and the small town's suspicions come to light in this gripping drama based on a true story.

Performances are 2/26, 2/27, 2/28, 3/1, 3/2 (DAF), 3/5, 3/6, 3/7, and 3/8 at the People's building, 9995 E Colfax Ave, Aurora, CO 80010.

The cast includes Mark Caswell-Yee (Father Rivard), Calista Rain Masters (Sister Rita), Lisa Ann Collins (Mrs. Shandig), Myrrh Curie Powers (Louise), Mellisa Taylor (Erna), Braden Nash (Toby/Amos), John Greene (The Prosecutor), and James P. Hayes (Monsignor Nicholson). The production will be directed by Sina Hirsch.