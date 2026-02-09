Chris O'Connor to Perform at Comedy Works Larimer Square Valentine's Weekend

🎭 NEW! Denver Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Denver & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Chris O'Connor will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square on Thursday, February 12; Friday, February 13; Saturday, February 14; and Sunday, February 15.

Chris O'Connor has been featured on Comedy Central, SiriusXM, Team Coco, Funny or Die, Buzzfeed, iTunes, Spotify, Huffington Post, and Barstool Sports.

He is one half of the podcast Stuff Island, and he wrote for and acted in the sketch series Gilly and Keeves. In addition, he also starred in a pair of viral videos that garnered more than 3 million views (Samesies and Man Hears for the First Time) as well as the Netflix series Tires, which he co-created.

Make your night complete with our Valentine Packages:

- The Casanova includes: 2 tickets, a dozen roses and a heart-shaped box of chocolates

- My Funny Valentine includes: 2 tickets and a dozen roses

- Sweet on You includes: 2 tickets and a heart-shaped box of chocolates

- Swinging Single is an individual ticket to the show