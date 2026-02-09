Amos Gill to Perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark Valentine's Weekend

🎭 NEW! Denver Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Denver & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Join Amos Gill to celebrate Valentine's Day all weekend long! Amos Gill will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark on Thursday, February 12; Friday, February 13; and Saturday February 14.

Amos Gill has eared nominations for the Best Emerging Comedian and won the People’s Choice award at the 2013 Adelaide Fringe for his debut solo show, You’ve Changed As well as being a headliner in his own right in the USA, UK and Australia, Amos has performed at the Sydney Opera House and in multiple countries touring with Jim Jefferies, including opening for him on his Australian and South African arena tours and at New York’s iconic Madison Square Garden to a sell-out crowd.

In 2022 Amos took his full live show You’ve Wrecked The Joint out on his first solo tour across Australian Capital Cities. The tour was a smashing success, selling out five shows nationally.

Make your night complete with our Valentine Packages:

- The Casanova includes: 2 tickets, a dozen roses and a heart-shaped box of chocolates

- My Funny Valentine includes: 2 tickets and a dozen roses

- Sweet on You includes: 2 tickets and a heart-shaped box of chocolates

- Swinging Single is an individual ticket to the show