Award-Winning Pianist David Korevaar To Perform With The Takács Quartet April 10-11 For CU Boulder

Hailed for his "wonderfully warm, pliant, spontaneous playing" by the Washington Post, award winning pianist David Korevaar will perform the Schumann Piano Quintet in E-flat Major, Op. 44 with the Takács Quartet at UC Boulder's Grusin Hall on Sunday, April 10 at 4pm and Monday, April 11 at 7:30pm MST.

The program also includes the Mendelssohn's Octet with the Ivalas Quartet. Tickets are $47-$20 and available here. Single ticket discounts are available for in-person performances for CU Boulder faculty, staff and students learn more.

Should you be unable to attend, you can stream the concert live, Sunday, April 10, 4 p.m. and available until Monday, April 18, 11 p.m.$20 for individuals, $40 for households. Buy tickets here. Remind me.

David Korevaar is in demand as a soloist, chamber musician and collaborator and has performed and given master classes throughout the United States, Europe, Asia, and Central and South America. Highlights of last summer included performances at the Music in the Mountains Festival where he was in residence, and performances with the Carpe Diem String Quartet at the Snake River Music Festival and The Academy in Boulder. The program featured the modern premiere of the Piano Quintet by the unjustly forgotten Italian impressionist composer, Luigi Perrachio, as well as the Dvorak Piano Quintet. Korevaar discovered the original, unpublished Perrachio manuscript in Turin, Italy; his most recent addition to his extensive discography of over 50 titles includes a highly praised disc of world premiere recordings of Perrachio's piano music.

Recent performances include a pair of solo recitals for the Western Slope (Colorado) Concert Series, a solo performance at the Kawai Piano Gallery Concert Series in Dallas, a recital with baritone Andrew Garland, a solo recital in Houston, TX, as a featured artist at the Walla Walla Chamber Music Festival, performances with the Takacs Quartet, and appearances with orchestra of the Saint Saens Piano Concerto No. 2 in G Minor and Beethoven's Concerto No. 5.

Previous performances include concertos with the Rochester Philharmonic, Colorado Symphony, Louisville Orchestra, Japan's Shonan Chamber Orchestra, Brazil's Goiania Symphony, and with acclaimed conductors including Guillermo Figueroa, Per Brevig, Stanislaw Skrowaczewski and Jorge Mester.

Korevaar is a regular guest with the Takács Quartet, and recently performed with them on the Great Performers series at Lincoln Center in New York. He is a frequent collaborator with acclaimed violinist Charles Wetherbee, with whom he has recorded numerous albums including Tibor Harsányi's A Hungarian in Paris and an album dedicated to the works of Iranian-American composer Reza Vali, which AllMusic praised as "an important release in the field of 20th century chamber music," and which just won the Iran's Bârbad Award, the Iranian version of a Grammy Award. Their recording of three violin sonatas by Russian/German composer Paul Juon was recognized by American Record Guide as "expert, sensitive, and committed performers who bring this forgotten music to vivid life". Following the release of his world premiere recordings of piano music by Lowell Liebermann and Luigi Perrachio, Korevaar returned to the recording studio to record Richard Danielpour's The Celestial Circus for two pianos and three percussionists with pianist Angelina Gadeliya. In June 2021, Korevaar performed Price's original piano work, Fantasie Nègre No. 4 as part of the Denver Chapter of Music for Food virtual concert, which can be viewed at: https://youtu.be/IVWnnQzF5lA

Of special interest, Korevaar has also concertized and given master classes in Kazakhstan and Tajikistan as part of the U.S. State Department's Cultural Envoy program and taught at the Afghanistan National Institute of Music (ANIM) in Kabul.