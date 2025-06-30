Arvada Center Hires Kenny Moten As Associate Artistic Director

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities announced that Kenny Moten is joining their team as an Associate Artistic Director in July 2025. This position will see Moten helping Artistic Director Lynne Collins with casting, producing, and planning for the 2026-2027 theatre season, and the future of their theatre program.

The Arvada Center will be celebrating its 50th anniversary starting with the 2025-2026 theatre season, and Moten will be directing both Disney's Frozen and Come From Away.

“We feel incredibly lucky that Kenny will be sharing his energy and talents with us,” said Artistic Director Lynne Collins. “Along with being a gifted director and theatre-maker, Kenny's skills and background will provide a fresh perspective for our work onstage and enhance our connections and engagement with our audience and community.”

With his appointment, Moten will also be working with other teams at the Arvada Center helping to create compelling donor events, brand stories for our productions, enhanced student matinee experiences, and lobby activations.

"From theatre and writing to immersive events and creative leadership, my career has been all about using story to connect people,” said Associate Artistic Director Kenny Moten. “I'm excited to bring that creative lens to the Arvada Center and to collaborate with Lynne Collins and an incredible team that's as passionate about the arts as I am."

Moten is an award-winning director, writer, and vocalist with credits across the country spanning the worlds of theatre, immersive experiences, and corporate storytelling. While he began his career as a performer, behind-the-scenes is where his true passion lies. Moten's professional relationship with the Arvada Center includes directing their 2023 holiday musical Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella, as well as their 2024 holiday musical Once Upon a Mattress and spring 2025's Clybourne Park.

