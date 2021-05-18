Arts & Venues' Cultural Advisory Board Seeks Candidates

The Denver Commission on Cultural Affairs was established in 1991 to support the Mayor and serve as four major roles for Denver Arts & Venues: oversee the 1% for public art program, serve as trustees of Denver's cultural plan, IMAGINE 2020, advise on arts and cultural issues, and act as ambassadors to the community.

The Commission is comprised of dynamic and accomplished Denver leaders in the areas of the arts, business, and education, all of whom are appointed by the Mayor. The Commissioners are strong advocates of the arts and culture and are committed to the mission and goals of Cultural Programs and Denver Arts & Venues.

The Commission on Cultural Affairs seeks candidates that represent Denver's diverse community and is specifically looking for leaders who live in Denver with the following backgrounds and experience:

Artists, Arts Administrators, Creative Entrepreneurs, etc.

Board Development & Leadership

Diversity, Equity & Inclusiveness

Marketing & Communication

Nonprofit Management

Philanthropy

Real Estate & Built Environment

Strategic Planning & Implementation

Interested applicants should complete the following by close of business on Wednesday, June 9, 2021:

Complete this online application form and include your resume and responses to supplemental questionnaire! Please note, incomplete applications or applications received after the deadline will not be accepted. If you have any questions please contact Nicole.Medina2@denvergov.org

The Mayor appoints commissioners for three-year terms and can serve up to two consecutive terms. The Commission meets monthly the first Tuesday of each month from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. at various cultural organizations across the city. Additional information regarding Denver Arts & Venues and the Commission can be found at ArtsandVenues.com.