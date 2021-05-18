Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Arts & Venues' Cultural Advisory Board Seeks Candidates

The Commission is comprised of dynamic and accomplished Denver leaders in the areas of the arts, business, and education.

May. 18, 2021  

Arts & Venues' Cultural Advisory Board Seeks Candidates

The Denver Commission on Cultural Affairs was established in 1991 to support the Mayor and serve as four major roles for Denver Arts & Venues: oversee the 1% for public art program, serve as trustees of Denver's cultural plan, IMAGINE 2020, advise on arts and cultural issues, and act as ambassadors to the community.

The Commission is comprised of dynamic and accomplished Denver leaders in the areas of the arts, business, and education, all of whom are appointed by the Mayor. The Commissioners are strong advocates of the arts and culture and are committed to the mission and goals of Cultural Programs and Denver Arts & Venues.

The Commission on Cultural Affairs seeks candidates that represent Denver's diverse community and is specifically looking for leaders who live in Denver with the following backgrounds and experience:

  • Artists, Arts Administrators, Creative Entrepreneurs, etc.
  • Board Development & Leadership
  • Diversity, Equity & Inclusiveness
  • Marketing & Communication
  • Nonprofit Management
  • Philanthropy
  • Real Estate & Built Environment
  • Strategic Planning & Implementation

Interested applicants should complete the following by close of business on Wednesday, June 9, 2021:

  1. Complete this online application form and include your resume and responses to supplemental questionnaire!
  2. Please note, incomplete applications or applications received after the deadline will not be accepted.
  3. If you have any questions please contact Nicole.Medina2@denvergov.org

The Mayor appoints commissioners for three-year terms and can serve up to two consecutive terms. The Commission meets monthly the first Tuesday of each month from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. at various cultural organizations across the city. Additional information regarding Denver Arts & Venues and the Commission can be found at ArtsandVenues.com.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Branded Broadway Merch

Related Articles View More Denver Stories
Jeff Dye Announced at Comedy Works South, June 4 - 6 Photo

Jeff Dye Announced at Comedy Works South, June 4 - 6

Paramount Theatre Presents Stacey Abrams Photo

Paramount Theatre Presents Stacey Abrams

Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra Will Perform Basie, Blues, and More Next Month Photo

Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra Will Perform Basie, Blues, and More Next Month

Pueblos Memorial Hall Will Bring Back Broadway Productions on November 14 Photo

Pueblo's Memorial Hall Will Bring Back Broadway Productions on November 14


More Hot Stories For You

  • Musical Theatre Study Abroad
  • Estudia Teatro Musical en SOM Academy
  • Off-Broadway Premiere: LILIES, or The Revival of a Romantic Drama, Now Playing!
  • Drama League Award Nominee 'Artistic Stamp' Launches Season 3!