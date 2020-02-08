All Female and Non-Binary MACBETH Comes to Deviant Spirits Distillery

MACBETH, starring Heather Lacy, Emily Tuckman, Miranda Byers, Lilia Vassileva-Eheart, Madelyn Smith, Rhianna DeVries, Elizabeth Kirchmeier, Tara Spires, and Kenzie Kilroy, and directed by Debe Hultgren.

This show is a site-specific, all female and non-binary version of Macbeth at Deviant Spirits Distillery in Boulder, Colorado:

Deviant Spirits Distillery

2480 49th St e, Boulder, CO 80301

March 8-24th, Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday nights at 7:30pm

Theater Website: www.misfitstheater.com

Misfits Theater Company mission statement: a??

For all those who have ever felt on the fringe, misunderstood, or like your light just shines a little too bright. For all those who have sought a community filled with strength and beauty, and a creative drive that fills your soul - join us!

Misfits' mission is to create bold, edgy work reflective of our community.

For tickets: https://m.bpt.me/event/4499253





Related Articles Shows View More Denver Stories

More Hot Stories For You