All Female and Non-Binary MACBETH Comes to Deviant Spirits Distillery
MACBETH, starring Heather Lacy, Emily Tuckman, Miranda Byers, Lilia Vassileva-Eheart, Madelyn Smith, Rhianna DeVries, Elizabeth Kirchmeier, Tara Spires, and Kenzie Kilroy, and directed by Debe Hultgren.
This show is a site-specific, all female and non-binary version of Macbeth at Deviant Spirits Distillery in Boulder, Colorado:
Deviant Spirits Distillery
2480 49th St e, Boulder, CO 80301
March 8-24th, Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday nights at 7:30pm
Theater Website: www.misfitstheater.com
Misfits Theater Company mission statement: a??
For all those who have ever felt on the fringe, misunderstood, or like your light just shines a little too bright. For all those who have sought a community filled with strength and beauty, and a creative drive that fills your soul - join us!
Misfits' mission is to create bold, edgy work reflective of our community.
For tickets: https://m.bpt.me/event/4499253