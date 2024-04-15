Akaash Singh Comes To Comedy Works Landmark, April 18 - 20

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Akaash Singh will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark, April 18 - 20.

Akaash Singh is a nationally touring stand-up comedian, podcaster, and actor. His career took off with many television shows including MTV's Guy Code and Wild'n Out, Netflix's Brown Nation, and HBO's The Leftovers.

After finding success in TV, he pivoted his focus toward growing the now hugely successful podcast Flagrant, co-created with fellow comedian and good friend, Andrew Schulz, along with touring and his stand-up career.

Akaash self-produced and directed his first stand up special, Bring Back Apu in February, amassing over a million views in its first week alone. Just one month later, he released The Crowdwork Special, putting him in rarified air of comedians who produced two specials in back to back months. Aside from stand up, look for Akaash as the lead in the Netflix Animated Series Conquest as well as a Hulu series created by Ramy Youssef.

Advance tickets available. Visit ComedyWorks.com. Enjoy preferred seating when you dine at Lucy Restaurant. For reservations visit LucyRestaurant.com/reservations.