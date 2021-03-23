Adam Ray Comes to Comedy Works South, April 1-3

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Mar. 23, 2021  

Comedy Works has announced that Adam Ray will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark, April 1 - 3,

Adam Ray just wrapped YOUNG ROCK for NBC, the story of Dwanye "The Rock" Johnson's life.

Prior to that, Ray starred in the indie comedy THE BELLMEN and was seen on CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM, ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT and AMERICAN VANDAL. Ray was a regular on LIGHTS OUT with David Spade and is currently on The Adam Carolla Show.

Ray is known from his work opposite Sandra Bullock and Melissa McCarthy in the buddy cop comedy THE HEAT, as well as SPY and the reboot of GHOSBUSTERS. Ray co-hosted the comedy game show SEPARATION ANXIETY with comedian Iliza Schlesinger and has guest-starred on 2 Broke Girls, Workaholics, Silicon Valley and Ballers. Ray was also a cast member in the reboot of the sketch comedy franchise MADtv and played Joey McIntyre's manager on RETURN OF THE MAC.

Ray headlines the top comedy clubs in the country, and has been featured on The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson, as well as Adam Devine's House Party. You can hear Adam's voice on cartoons like TROLLS, Rick & Morty, Super Mansion and SHE-RA as well as various voices on ARCHIBALDS'S NEXT BIG THING. Adam also hosts the popular About Last Night podcast. His hilarious sketches and standup comedy clips have garnered over 50 million views on YouTube.

Learn more at http://www.comedyworks.com.


