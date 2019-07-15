A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS LIVE ON STAGE Brings Holiday Cheers To The Casper Events Center

Just in time for the holiday season, everyone's favorite Peanuts television special comes to life on stage at the Casper Events Center in Casper, WY on December 23rd. A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage (https://www.acharliebrownchristmaslive.com/) celebrates the timeless television classic as the whole family can join Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus and the rest of the Peanuts characters in their journey to uncover the true meaning of Christmas. Tickets and VIP packages are on sale Friday, July 19th at 10:00 am. Tickets will be available for purchase at www.SinclairTix.com, the SinclairTix Box Office at the Casper Events Center, by phone at 800-442-2256 or at any statewide SinclairTix outlet.

Peanuts is among the most popular and influential brands in the world, and Schulz's Emmy and Peabody award-winning story has been a longstanding tradition, warming the hearts of millions of fans since it first aired on television over 50 years ago. Now, the live stage adaptation of the classic animated television special brings all your favorite characters to life - all set to the original special's dialogue as well as the unforgettable sounds of the classic Vince Guaraldi musical score.

A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage encompasses each of your favorite scenes from the original animated television show, with more fun, more music, and more finding the true Christmas spirit. Inclusion is also a big theme. After the final bow, the show crescendos into a celebration of song as the audience is invited to join the Peanuts gang in singing traditional Christmas songs and carols. The show is 90 minutes including intermission.

For the latest news and updates from cast on the road, follow A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage on Facebook and Instagram (@charliebrownchristmaslive) and Twitter (@cbchristmaslive). The tour hashtag is #CBXtour19.

