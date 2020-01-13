Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Denmark Awards
Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Denmark Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.
Theatres and individual winners can download digital certificates for use on social media, website, and print HERE.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Actor in a Musical (professional)
Frederik Espenhain - DJÆVELENS LÆRLING - Heltemus Production
Best Actor in a Play (professional)
Elliot Crosset Hove - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Østre Gasværk
Best Actress in a Musical (professional)
Christina Mørkøre - DJÆVELENS LÆRLING - Heltemus Production
Best Actress in a Play (professional)
Mille Lehfeldt - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Østre Gasværk
Best Musical (professional)
DJÆVELENS LÆRLING - Heltemus Production
Best Play (professional)
SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Østre Gasværk
Best scenography
KLOKKEREN FRA NOTRE DAME - Fredericia Teater
Best Touring Show
DJÆVELENS LÆRLING - Heltemus Production
Theater of the Year
Fredericia Teater
TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.
Get Notified About The Next Round of Nominations & Voting!
Sign Up For Email Alerts!
Get Notified About The Next Round of Nominations & Voting!
Sign Up For Email Alerts!