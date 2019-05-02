The Royal Danish Playhouse Presents THE DRUNKS through 6/7

THE DRUNKS are playing at The Royal Danish Playhouse from now through June 7, 2019.

During one eventful night in a European metropolis, we meet 14 people who all share one thing in common: They are all roaring drunk! Directors, middle managers, bankers, advertising executives, married couples, models and ladies of the night drift drunkenly through the twilight and aimlessly on with their lives.

The comedy is about more than intoxication. It highlights what intoxication entails - an urge to talk without filters about life's great questions and the meaning of life. This extremely entertaining ensemble strikes a chord with the current European Achilles heel - relentless uprooting.

Russian Ivan Vyrypajev is the award-winning playwright, director and film scriptwriter. He is one of the most striking international playwrights of our time.

In this production, the Royal Danish Playhouse ensemble meets one of the leading teams in European theatre, Director Staffan Valdemar Holm and Set Designer Bente Lykke Møller.

For tickets and more information, please visit https://kglteater.dk/en/whats-on/season-20182019/drama/the-drunks/?section=top





