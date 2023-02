Mozart's Opera COSI FAN TUTTI is Now Playing at the Royal Danish Opera

With ENTANGLED, you're invited into the world of fungi through a net of mycelium hidden deep underneath us. Performances run through 11 January.

December 29, 2022

Each year, the Royal Danish Theatre celebrates New Year with a festive concert performed by the entire Royal Danish Orchestra at the Main Stage at the Opera House. This year, American conductor Hugh Wolff will ensure the audience enjoys a bubbly and sparkling start to the New Year.