MUSIC IN THE COLOURS OF THE RAINBOW Will Be Performed at Det KGL. Teater in Honor of WorldPride

A tribute to WorldPride Copenhagen 2021, the world's LGBTI+ communities and the concert's contributing composers who, despite oppression and adversity, commanded the will and wherewithal to make their music spring to life.



The four embracing composers of this colourful Pride concert have all experienced what it means to be different, either due to their gender or sexuality.

Like so many other women of her own and later times, English composer Ethel Smyth suffered prejudice for her work, as music composition had been male-dominated territory for centuries. One of Smyth's compositions became an anthem for the British suffragette movement, which fought for women's right to vote in the late 1800s.

Tchaikovsky's fate is still shrouded in rumour and speculation. Did he choose to commit suicide with cholera-infested water to avoid exposing his homosexuality, or was he forced to drink the potion as punishment for having an affair with a prominent young man?

In Britain, homosexuality only became partially legalised in 1967. Nonetheless, English composer Benjamin Britten had lived with his partner, Peter Pears, since 1939.

A concert of musical pieces that speak to the heart - from composers who managed to express through their music what they could not say out loud in their day and age.

Program:

Ethel Smyth: On the Cliffs of Cornwall

Benjamin Britten: Young Apollo, opus 16

Karol Szymanowski: Symfoni nr.4, 'Sinfonia concertante', opus 60

Pjotr Tjajkovskij: Symfoni nr.4, f-mol, opus 36

The concert takes place on 19 August 2021.

Learn more at https://kglteater.dk/en/whats-on/season-20212022/concert/musik-i-regnbuens-farver?section=top