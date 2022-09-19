Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

LA CENERENTOLA is Now Playing at Det KGL. Teater

Performances run through 26 October.

Sep. 19, 2022  
Clorinda and Tisbe are maliciously mean towards their stepsister Angelina (Cinderella), who dreams of meeting her one and only, all while covered in ash and confined to her chores in the family kitchen. Charles Perrault's fairytale collection Mother Goose Tales (1697) was the starting point for 24-year-old Rossini's libretto. Indeed, these fantastical stories have throughout the years inspired other celebrated composers, including Ravel.

Despite its 200 years, La Cenerentola the opera is as fresh and captivating as in the age of Rossini. Norwegian Stefan Herheim and his talented artistic team have created a vibrant, festive show, and a visionary video design takes Cinderella and her Prince to new dimensions in this playful rendition of Rossini's glorious Bel Canto opera.

Indeed, a breakneck performance as swift and speedy as the composer himself, who wrote the opera in just 24 days. Brazilian mezzo-soprano Josy Santos will appear in the role of Angelina (Cinderella), and Italian tenor Matteo Macchioni, who embodied the role of Ferrando in Così fan tutte a few seasons ago, will perform Don Ramiro, Prince of Salerno.

La Cenerentola will be sung in Italian with Danish surtitles.

Performances run through 26 October.


