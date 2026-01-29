Possum Point Players Continue SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM This Month

🎭 NEW! Delaware Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Delaware & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

After a weekend of powerhouse performances, the cast and crew of "Sondheim On Sondheim" are gearing up to do it again this coming weekend: January 30 and 31 at 7:30 PM and TWO matinees January 31 and February 1 at 2 PM. Possum Point Players' musical revue, "Sondheim on Sondheim" is at Possum Hall, 441 Old Laurel Rd, Georgetown, DE.

Seats are $32 with a $2 discount available to seniors and students. Patrons who need assistance may call the PPP ticketline at (302) 856-4560.

PPP programs are supported, in part, by a grant from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts. The Division promotes Delaware arts events on DelawareScene.com.

"Sondheim on Sondheim" is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.

Photo Credit: courtesy of Possum Pictures