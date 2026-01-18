Possum Point Players Will Present SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM Starting January 23

🎭 NEW! Delaware Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Delaware & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Possum Point Players' "Sondheim on Sondheim" musical revue opens on Friday January 23 - Runs through February 1

Possum Point Players' musical revue, "Sondheim on Sondheim" opens this week. It runs January 23, 24, 30, and 31 at 7:30 PM and January 25 and February 1 at 2 PM, at Possum Hall, 441 Old Laurel Rd, Georgetown, DE.

Seats are $32 with a $2 discount available to seniors and students. To purchase tickets or for more information, please visit www.possumpointplayers.org. Patrons who need assistance may call the PPP ticketline at (302) 856-4560.

"Sondheim on Sondheim" uses exclusive interviews and new orchestrations of many of his acclaimed works to give audiences an inside look at the personal life and artistic process of the Father of the Modern Musical, Stephen Sondheim.

Eight of the area's best performers will sing over two dozen Sondheim tunes, ranging from the beloved to the obscure. Luisa Forger, Camden; Steve Givens, Georgetown; Carter Huffman, Georgetown; Lorraine Leavel, Milford; Thomas Oxbrough, Millsboro; Abbey Ruark, Georgetown; Ashlie Sayler, Seaford; and Justin Truitt, Dover; lend their vocal talents to immortalize many Sondheim masterpieces. Jerry Birl, Rehoboth Beach, leads the show band of eight instrumentalists who round out this stellar ensemble.

Possum Point Players values diversity and inclusion in casting, and in all other areas of production.

PPP programs are supported, in part, by a grant from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts. The Division promotes Delaware arts events on DelawareScene.com.

"Sondheim on Sondheim" is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com