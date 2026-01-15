THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK to be Presented at Second Street Players

🎭 NEW! Delaware Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Delaware & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Second Street Players will present its' 2026 season opener, The Diary of Anne Frank written by Frances Goodrich and Albert Hackett based upon "Anne Frank: The Diary of a Young Girl" newly adapted by Wendy Kesselman.

Forced into hiding in a small attic with her family and friends in Nazi-occupied Amsterdam in 1942, Anne writes in her diary of her experiences, thoughts, emotions, the horrors of war, her relationship with her parents and her feelings for Peter. Over the next two years, Anne, her family and her friends experience hope, fear, laughter and grief in a space that becomes increasingly claustrophobic. Facing the constant threat of being discovered by the Nazi's and the increasing challenges that include dwindling supplies, they are ultimately betrayed and the annex is raided by the Gestapo with everyone being arrested and sent off to concentration camps.

Anne Frank is portrayed by Natalie Howard, Otto Frank by Steven Perry, Edith Frank by Barbara Sartell and Margot Frank by Piper Drace. Mr. Van Daan is portrayed by Don Lonski, Mrs. Van Daan by Cheryl Graves and Peter van Daan by Wesley Mann. Rounding out the cast are Shae Reid as Miep Gies, Jay DuPont Jimenez as Mr. Dussel, Len Hedges-Goettl as Mr. Kraler and Reif Anderson as the broadcaster.

Directed by Marge Ventura and Assistant Director Ann Nichols, all performances of The Diary of Anne Frank will be held at the Riverfront Theater, 2 South Walnut Street in Milford, DE. Show dates are scheduled for the weekends of January 30, 31, February 1 and February 6, 7 and 8, 2026. Friday and Saturday shows begin at 7 p.m. and Sunday shows begin at 2 p.m. Seats are $27 with a $2 discount available to seniors, students and SSP theater members.