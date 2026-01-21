February At The Parker Features Kathy Griffin, Paul Reiser, Nate Jackson, And More

🎭 NEW! Delaware Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Delaware & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Broward Center for the Performing Arts will present a February schedule at The Parker driven by stand-up comedy and nationally recognized artists, with performances spanning comedy, music, jazz, and classical programming. The month’s lineup reflects continued demand for touring headliners and established artists in an intimate venue setting.

Stand-up comedy will be a central focus in February, with appearances by Nate Jackson, Chris Fleming, Zarna Garg, Paul Reiser, and Kathy Griffin. Musical performances will include Keb’ Mo’, The Robert Cray Band, Amy Grant, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, and The Glenn Miller Orchestra, alongside jazz and orchestral concerts.

Tickets are on sale now. All performances take place at Lillian S. Wells Hall at The Parker.

Nate Jackson: BIG DOG COMEDY TOUR

Thursday, February 5, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.

Nate Jackson will bring his Big Dog Comedy Tour to The Parker as part of the Truist Comedy Series. His credits include Curb Your Enthusiasm, Nick Cannon Presents Wild ’N Out, All Def Comedy, Kevin Hart’s Hart of the City, and a recurring role on Young Rock. Jackson also appears in the upcoming feature film Good Fortune, directed by Aziz Ansari.

Recommended for ages 16+.

VIENNA BOYS CHOIR

Friday, February 6, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

The Vienna Boys Choir will appear at The Parker as part of the Mosaic Series. With a history spanning more than six centuries, the ensemble performs more than 300 concerts annually and remains one of the most recognized choirs worldwide.

MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL 2: CRUISING THROUGH ’THE CHANGE’®

February 7–8, 2026

The sequel to Menopause The Musical® follows the same group of women five years later as they reunite on a cruise. The production uses parody songs inspired by music from the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s.

DON WAS AND THE PAN-DETROIT ENSEMBLE

Wednesday, February 11, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

Presented as part of the TD Bank Jazz Series, the ensemble is led by six-time GRAMMY Award winner Don Was and features musicians from Detroit. The group is scheduled to release its debut album in summer 2026.

KEB’ MO’

Friday, February 13, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

Keb’ Mo’ will perform as part of the Baptist Health Red Carpet Series. His career spans nearly five decades and includes five GRAMMY Awards and collaborations across blues, folk, country, and soul traditions.

Kathy Griffin: NEW FACE, NEW TOUR

Saturday, February 14, 2026 at 7:00 p.m.

Kathy Griffin will bring her tour to The Parker. A two-time Emmy Award winner, she holds the Guinness World Record for starring in 20 televised stand-up specials.

This event contains adult language or content.

THE ROBERT CRAY BAND – ALL AMPED UP TOUR

Sunday, February 15, 2026 at 7:00 p.m.

The Robert Cray Band will appear as part of the Baptist Health Red Carpet Series. The band has earned five GRAMMY Awards and blends blues, soul, and R&B traditions.

CHRIS FLEMING

Thursday, February 19, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

Chris Fleming will perform as part of the Truist Comedy Series. His recent stand-up special HELL is available on Peacock.

This event contains adult language or content.

BIG BAD VOODOO DADDY

Friday, February 20, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy will perform as part of the TD Bank Jazz Series. The band’s music draws from jazz and swing traditions and has been featured across film, television, and live symphonic performances.

LAURIE BERKNER GREATEST HITS SOLO SHOW

Saturday, February 21, 2026 at 11:00 a.m.

Presented as part of the Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital Imagination Series, this solo performance features songs from Berkner’s catalog and runs approximately 75 minutes.

ZARNA GARG

Sunday, February 22, 2026 at 6:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.

Zarna Garg will appear as part of the Truist Comedy Series. She is the creator of the Amazon Prime special One in a Billion and host of The Zarna Garg Family Show podcast.

SUPER SCIENTIFIC CIRCUS

Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 10:00 a.m.

Presented as part of the Nicklaus Children’s Smart Stage Matinee Series, the production combines live science demonstrations with circus-style performance.

Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

Amy Grant will perform as part of the Baptist Health Red Carpet Series. Her career includes more than 30 million albums sold and multiple GRAMMY and Dove Awards.

Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

Paul Reiser will return to The Parker as part of the Truist Comedy Series. His recent television credits include Stranger Things and The Kominsky Method.

SO GOOD! Neil Diamond EXPERIENCE

Friday, February 27, 2026 at 7:00 p.m.

The tribute concert stars Robert Neary and features music from Neil Diamond’s catalog, accompanied by multimedia storytelling.

THAT MOTOWN BAND

Saturday, February 28, 2026

That Motown Band will close out the February lineup with a program celebrating classic Motown music.

The Parker is located within Holiday Park at 707 NE 8th Street, Fort Lauderdale. Ticketmaster is the only official ticketing service for the Broward Center and The Parker. Tickets are also available by phone at 954-462-0222 or in person at the Broward Center’s AutoNation Box Office.