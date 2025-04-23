Possum Point Players Set An Open Directors' Interest Meeting

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Possum Point Players will conduct an open meeting for prospective directors. All who are interested in learning more about directing shows at Possum Point Players are invited to an open meeting at 6:00 pm, Wednesday, April 30. Director Liaison Logan Hunter and Director Selection Committee Member Andrew Peters invite everyone to a Director's Interest Meeting in the Green Room at Possum Hall .

Possum Hall is located at 441 Old Laurel Rd., in Georgetown.

According to Hunter, “We will be available to answer any questions prospective applicants have about the application or interview process. The committee is seeking innovative storytellers of all experience levels.” He said If one is a veteran or a first time applicant for directing at Possum Point Players or directing at all, the event is intended to answer any questions about Possums' selection process and directing for the Players.

He added, “For veteran directors of the theatre, this will serve as a great chance to familiarize yourself with some of the current committee members, and understand what the committee is seeking this year. We're looking for directors of all experience levels!”

For questions, contact Hunter, logan.hunter.director@gmail.com.

Possum Point Players values diversity and inclusion in casting, and in all other areas of the organization.

Possum Point Players is supported, in part, by grants from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.

