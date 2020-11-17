Possum Point Players Open SWEET SOUNDS OF THE SEASON

Show dates for “Sweet Sounds of the Season” are Dec. 4, 5, 6, 11, 12 and 13.

Many changes in present-day life are beyond the control of most individuals, but the calendar rolls on toward Christmas anyway. Holiday spirits of celebration persist as Possum Point Players prepare a musical revue, "Sweet Sounds of the Season" for next month.

Directed by Kenney Workman and Music Director Stacey Hartman, show dates for "Sweet Sounds of the Season" are Dec. 4, 5, 6, 11, 12 and 13. Friday and Saturday evening shows are at 7:30 pm, and matinees are scheduled at 2:00 pm on Saturdays and Sundays. Following Covid 19 protocol for seat spacing of audience members results in fewer available seats and smaller audiences for each performance. The Players added Saturday matinees to ensure that more people can enjoy the show.

All seats are $22 and may be purchased at www.possumpointplayers.org or by calling 302-856-3460. Socially distanced seats will be assigned together for those who order tickets together. Face covering is required for all when they enter or when they are not seated and is recommended for those who are seated unless they are enjoying refreshments. l be observed in our theater with socially distant assigned seating for all groups.

The cast for "Sweet Sounds of the Season" combines a wide range of ages and experiences but most are familiar faces and voices at Possum Hall. Included in those appearing are Alonzo Dixon of Bridgeville; Steven Dow, Felton; Steve Givens, John Hulse and Morgan Whittam of Rehoboth Beach; Andrew Hertzberg, Milton; and Devon Lynch of Georgetown. Also in the cast are Beth Howlett and Ashlie Workman, Millsboro; Shayla Macklin, Seaford; Julianna Markel of Smyrna; Abbie Porter, Laurel; Sarah Rose of Lewes, and Missy Spangler of Milford.

Director Workman said "Bright lights, decorated trees, colorful packages are all part of the season, but we think that nothing spreads the feelings and tells the stories of Christmas like music. Even in a stressful year of disease and unease, the Possums take great pleasure in sharing warmth, love and open hearts with "Sweet Sounds of the Season, a revue of Christmas and holiday music."

Possum Point Players values diversity and inclusion in casting, and in all other areas of the organization.

Possum Point Players is supported, in part, by grants from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.

