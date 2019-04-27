Possum Juniors To Audition For ANNIE

On Tuesday, April 30, from 5 PM to 8 PM, The Possum Point Players Affiliate, Possum Juniors will conduct auditions for the musical "Annie." Auditions will be held at Possum Hall 441 Old Laurel Highway in Georgetown by PJ's Director Morgan Whittam.

Auditions are open to young people in grades 6-12. They will be expected to sing a music theater piece of their choosing lasting from 16 to 32 bars of music. The should bring their own sheet music but an accompanist will be provided. They should also be prepared to follow a few dance steps.

The musical will be presented at Possum Hall on June 19, 20 and 21.

"Annie is presented through special arrangement with Music Theater International

Possum Point Players is supported, in part, by grants from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.





