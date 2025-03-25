Matinee Added to LITTLE WOMEN at Possum Point Players

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Louisa May Alcott’s literary classic “Little Women” will open at Possum Point Players Friday, April 4. A favorite of generations of readers, this stage production is set to music as it tells of the March family as Marmee, and the four daughters face life while Father March is serving in the Civil War.

Tickets can also be purchased by calling the ticket-line, 302-856-4560. This popular musical features a cast of ten and four understudies from several communities of Delmarva. Those cast members and swings who reside in Georgetown include Abbey Ruark, Carter Huffman, and Melissa Brown. Braeden Swain, Elli Swain, Alexandria Schmedlin and Matt Hatfield live in Milford. Swing Blair Williams lives in Newark.

Additional cast members include Jordan Kilgore, Salisbury, MD, Ashlie Saylor, Seaford, Natalie Howard and Skylar Jamele, Lewes, Marge Egeln of Milton and Andrew Campbell of Dagsboro.

All the characters from Louisa May Alcott’s classic join the family and provide some encouragement, maybe some conflict and surely some romance. Marmee keeps up a brave front, sharing treasured letters from father with the girls and supporting and advising them even as she courageously faces life “Here Alone.”

As all maturing young women, the March girls face current and future life with hopes, doubts and questions. Jo struggles with her writing efforts being rejected but she also energizes the family and friends as she creates fantasy theatrical escapes such as “The Operatic Tragedy.”

Comments